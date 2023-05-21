top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Americas San Francisco U.S. Labor & Workers

The Formation & History of Brazilian Fed Conlutas with Sao Paulo Worker Fabio Bosco

by Labor Video Project
Sun, May 21, 2023 4:11PM
Brazilian transit worker Fabio Bosco talks about the history and formation of the independent trade union federation Conlutas.
sm_brazil_sao_paulo_transit_workers_marching.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The Formation & History of Brazilian Federation Conlutas with Sao Paulo transit Worker Fabio Bosco Conlutas is a independent trade union and people's federation in Brazil. Fabio Bosco, a Sao Paulo transit worker talks about the history the federation, how it is organized and what it is doing today in the working class movement in Brazil.

The interview was done on 5/18/23

Additional Media:

Brazil, Bolsonaro, The Rise of Fascism & The Working Class with Fabio Bosco
https://youtu.be/_HqQZjD4sjQ

Brazilian Workers, The Elections, The Pandemic & Privatizations With Fabio Bosco
https://youtu.be/4EfvxYQ2UPc

Brazil's 2018 Election, The Working Class, Fascism/Capitalism With Brazil Transit Worker Fabio Bosco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzp06yyRQx0 WorkWeek

Brazil Petrobras Petroleum Unionist On Strike Speaks Out & Social Media
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_Y7N9GnG2I&t=7s

Brazil Transit & Public Workers Speak Out In São Paulo About Privatization & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-8smEvwpL4
The Labor Movement/Class Struggle In Brazil And CSP Conlutas with Herbert Claros da Silva
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mucnEo8k7zw

Brazilian Education Workers At UESB University Speak Out In Defense Of Public Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISola4mhb30

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
Production of Labor VideoProject
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/8Wwp3COEXtQ
§Mass Meeting Of GM Workers In Brazil
by Labor Video Project
Sun, May 21, 2023 4:11PM
sm_brazil_gm_workers_mass_protest_2015.jpg
original image (900x597)
General Motors workers held a mass protest against possible layoffs. US multinationals have many operations in Brazil
https://youtu.be/8Wwp3COEXtQ
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code