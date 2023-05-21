From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Formation & History of Brazilian Fed Conlutas with Sao Paulo Worker Fabio Bosco
Brazilian transit worker Fabio Bosco talks about the history and formation of the independent trade union federation Conlutas.
The Formation & History of Brazilian Federation Conlutas with Sao Paulo transit Worker Fabio Bosco Conlutas is a independent trade union and people's federation in Brazil. Fabio Bosco, a Sao Paulo transit worker talks about the history the federation, how it is organized and what it is doing today in the working class movement in Brazil.
The interview was done on 5/18/23
Additional Media:
Brazil, Bolsonaro, The Rise of Fascism & The Working Class with Fabio Bosco
https://youtu.be/_HqQZjD4sjQ
Brazilian Workers, The Elections, The Pandemic & Privatizations With Fabio Bosco
https://youtu.be/4EfvxYQ2UPc
Brazil's 2018 Election, The Working Class, Fascism/Capitalism With Brazil Transit Worker Fabio Bosco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzp06yyRQx0 WorkWeek
Brazil Petrobras Petroleum Unionist On Strike Speaks Out & Social Media
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_Y7N9GnG2I&t=7s
Brazil Transit & Public Workers Speak Out In São Paulo About Privatization & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-8smEvwpL4
The Labor Movement/Class Struggle In Brazil And CSP Conlutas with Herbert Claros da Silva
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mucnEo8k7zw
Brazilian Education Workers At UESB University Speak Out In Defense Of Public Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISola4mhb30
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
Production of Labor VideoProject
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/8Wwp3COEXtQ
