Debt ceiling negotiations reveal how evil the system is
The Evil Face To The Debt Ceiling Negotiations
Debt ceiling negotiations reveal how evil the system is
Biden is on the verge of selling out the poor in debt ceiling negotiations
By Lynda Carson - May 21, 2023
During the past 14 months, allegedly to curb inflation, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates 14 times, resulting in tens of thousands of workers losing their jobs and becoming unemployed. You did not hear politicians and the Federal Reserve clamor to end the Trump era 2017 tax cuts for the rich that have really been the root cause for so much inflation in our economy, while increasing the national debt by trillions of dollars.
Meanwhile, the debt ceiling negotiations are occurring as the Freedom Caucus holds the government hostage while refusing to raise the debt ceiling level until their demands of massive budget cuts are met. Additionally, they want new federal guidelines that are meant to force additional work requirements on the poor, elderly, and people with disabilities who are receiving food stamps (SNAP Program), or TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families).
The system appears to be pure evil when considering that the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates 14 times in the past 14 months after blaming workers for the high inflation rates that occurred after the Trump tax cuts for the rich were enacted, and then to turn around and demand additional work requirements on the poor, elderly, and people with disabilities who are receiving food stamps (SNAP Program), or TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families).
What’s to keep the Federal Reserve from blaming the poor, elderly, and people with disabilities, being forced to work additional hours to keep receiving food stamps (SNAP Program), or TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families), from being blamed for more inflation if it rises again?
Making maters worse, reportedly, President Joe Biden has no qualms about caving in to the demands of the fascist extremist right-wing Freedom Caucus during the debt ceiling negotiations in regards to forcing additional work requirements on the poor, elderly, and people with disabilities, if they want to keep receiving food stamps (SNAP Program), or TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families).
This is pure evil… and there is no question about that.
Economist, Richard Wolff of KPFA recently explained how tax increases on the rich can easily solve the debt ceiling crisis and national debt, and how the mass media fails to mention this in their reports regarding the debt ceiling negotiations taking place. Click here https://kpfa.org/player/?audio=401021 to hear Richard Wolff's latest report...
Indeed, Biden is on the verge of selling out the poor in the current debt ceiling negotiations.
According to CNN, reportedly “Biden was one of 78 senators from both parties who voted for the 1996 welfare reform package that then-President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, signed into law.
The law eliminated the nation’s main welfare program and replaced it with Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, known as TANF, which requires states to ensure that a certain share of those receiving cash aid participate in work-related activities.
The mandate in TANF applies to a broader set of recipients, and only certain activities satisfy it. States can lower their required workforce participation rate by reducing their number of cases.
About 540,000 families who received cash assistance from TANF were subject to the work requirements in 2021, according to LaDonna Pavetti, senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. The families included about 975,000 children.
The welfare reform law also implemented a time limit for certain non-working adults in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, the formal name for food stamps.
Able-bodied adults without dependents who are between ages 18 to 49 can only receive food stamps for three months out of every three years unless they work or participate in other activities at least 20 hours a week.”
Additionally, it was the former President Bill Clinton who came up with the notorious “One Strike Policy,” negatively affecting renters in HUD’s subsidized housing programs, and NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) which resulted in destroying most of our nation’s unions, and factories across the country since it was enacted.
Now, Joe Biden is at it again, and is on the verge of selling out the poor in the current debt ceiling negotiations taking place with the evil fascist right-wing extremists of the Freedom Caucus, to get what he wants out of a deal.
Debt Ceiling Negotiator - Louisiana Rep. Garret Graves For The House Republicans:
Reportedly, Louisiana Rep. Garret Graves, is leading the negotiations for the House Republicans, demanding massive budget cuts, and leading the charge for the attacks on our nation’s domestic programs including Social Security, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), Medicare, SNAP, TANF, HUD’s subsidized housing programs, and many other popular federal programs.
During the same period that the fascist Freedom Caucus of Trump supporters took the debt ceiling process hostage while demanding the insane budget cuts and leading the horrific attacks on our nation’s popular domestic programs, Louisiana Rep. Garret Graves, and more than 70 other rabid dog Republicans introduced legislation to make permanent the 2017 massive Trump era tax cuts.
This is the same evil Louisiana Rep. Garret Graves, who is a major negotiator in the current debt ceiling negotiations taking place.
According to FEC records, during 2018, Louisiana Rep. Garret Graves, apparently was operating his political campaign from 138 Conant Street (2nd floor),
Beverly, MA. 01915, with the help of Red Curve Solutions > https://projects.propublica.org/trump-town/organizations/red-curve-solutions .
138 Conant Street (2nd floor),
Beverly, MA. 01915, is at the very same location where Red Curve Solutions LLC https://www.redcurve.com/ operates from, a major Trump supporting campaign operation. See more here, https://www.politico.com/newsletters/massachusetts-playbook/2022/11/16/trumps-massachusetts-connection-00067455 .
However, Garret Graves home is reportedly located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
