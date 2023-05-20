top
U.S. Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

U.S. Border Patrol Shot Tohono O'odham Ceremonial Person 38 Times in his Doorway

by Brenda Norrell
Sat, May 20, 2023 10:38PM
U.S. Border Patrol agents shot Raymond Mattia, a traditional Tohono O'odham ceremonial person and elected community council member, standing in the doorway of his home 38 times on Thursday night on the Tohono O'odham Nation.
sm_screenshot_20230520-231903_message__2.jpg
original image (720x608)
U.S. Border Patrol Shot Tohono O'odham Ceremonial Person 38 Times in his Doorway

By Brenda Norrell
Censored News

ALI JEGK, Tohono O'odham Nation -- U.S. Border Patrol agents shot Raymond Mattia, a traditional Tohono O'odham ceremonial person and elected community council member, standing in the doorway of his home 38 times on Thursday night.

Ophelia Rivas a lifelong family friend said, "Raymond was a law-abiding citizen, he was not an aggressive kind of man, he was not violent."

"He was an artist, a ceremony person, a traditional hunter, he's a traditional singer. He was always kind to his family and taking care of them however he could."

Ophelia along with the others in the community is angry.

"I have dealt with Border Patrol aggression and unmonitored behavior out here on Tohono O'odham land without any regard to the respect and to the land and to the people," Ophelia told KVOA news.

Mattia was a father, a brother, a friend, a ceremony person, and an elected community council member in Ali Jegk, located near Menagers Dam, on the western side of the Tohono O'odham Nation, in Arizona.

The Tohono O'odham Nation released a statement today.

"The Tohono O’odham Police Department (TOPD) and the FBI are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in the Meneger’s Dam community of the Tohono O’odham Nation the night of Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Nation member Raymond Mattia lost his life in the incident. Our hearts go out to his family and all those impacted during this difficult time," Chairman Ned Norris said.

"As the investigation proceeds, the Nation expects full consideration of all related facts of the incident and an appropriate and expeditious response from relevant public safety agencies. Because the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from making further comment at this time."

Read the article at KVOA News
https://www.kvoa.com/news/local/tohono-oodham-man-shot-and-killed-by-border-patrol/article_a09cb84e-f6a8-11ed-a078-63d5074703ec.html

For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/05/us-...
