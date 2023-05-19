Rally & Speak-out On US Debt DefaultJail Former SF Fed Member & Silicon Valley CEO Gregory BeckerBankers Out Of Federal ReserveJune 1, 2023 Thursday 4:00 PMSF Federal Reserve101 Market St.San FranciscoFor Nationalization of Banks Under Worker and Community ControlFor General Strike NOW Against Union Busters, Demos And CrooksThe Trump Republicans are demanding major cuts in social servicesworker benefits witth the threat of default as part of their ransom demands.It in fact is the bankers & billionaires who run the corrupt Federal Reserve andthat is part and parcel of this crisis. Gregory Becker who was the CEO of theSilicon Valley Bank was also a board members of the San Francisco Federal Reservewhich is supposed to do oversight of the banks.Instead the banksters covered up the finanial crisis and Biden’s AttorneyGeneral Merrick Garland also refuses to investigate and prosecute Beckerfor insider trading. He sold millions of dollars of stock only daysbefore the bank collapsed and AG Garland refuses to investigate andproscute. He was also handled with kid gloves at the US SenateHearing.The Fed has been raising the interest rates to supposedly controlinflation but the billionaires monopolists who run the oil, airlines, railroads, chemical, food andother industries are using their power to raise prices to rip off the public and working class.It is time that the banks be nationalized under workers control andend the gentrification, ethnic cleansing, systemic racism and the union bustingorganized by BlackRock and other major hedge funds and banks who usetheir power to attack and bust unions and attack working people.Wells Fargo and other banks have racist practices and have committed massivecriminal fraud and fired whistleblowers who exposed the corruption.After setting up million of fake accounts the former of CEO of Wells Fargo wasallowed by Obama's Attorney General Holder to leave with over $100 million.On June 1 at 4PM we will be rallying at the Federal Reserve toraise these demands and also support a general strikeagainst the threat to defualt which would be a direct attack on theentire working class. Workers have the power and need to use it againstthe billionaires who are organizing for major attacks on our living conditionsand the poor and retired.While these same politicians say they can’t solve the problem ofHomelessness , hunger, healthcare, the climate and education they havecontinued to provide trillions of dollars for the war in Ukraine and the militarization of Asia and theWorld.It is time for working people and the oppresssed to have a massdemocratic labor party tthat has a program for people and notthe billionairesJail Becker and Bankers Out Of The FedWorker Public Control of the Fed and BanksStop Gentrification and trillions for warLabor Party NOW!Initiated byUnited Front Committee For A Labor Party