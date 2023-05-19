From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Jail Former SF Fed Member & Silicon Valley CEO Gregory Becker! Bankers Out Of Fed Reserve
Thursday, June 01, 2023
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Protest
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
San Francisco Federal Reserve
101 Market St.
San Franciso
Rally & Speak-out On US Debt Default
Jail Former SF Fed Member & Silicon Valley CEO Gregory Becker
Bankers Out Of Federal Reserve
June 1, 2023 Thursday 4:00 PM
SF Federal Reserve
101 Market St.
San Francisco
For Nationalization of Banks Under Worker and Community Control
For General Strike NOW Against Union Busters, Demos And Crooks
The Trump Republicans are demanding major cuts in social services
worker benefits witth the threat of default as part of their ransom demands.
It in fact is the bankers & billionaires who run the corrupt Federal Reserve and
that is part and parcel of this crisis. Gregory Becker who was the CEO of the
Silicon Valley Bank was also a board members of the San Francisco Federal Reserve
which is supposed to do oversight of the banks.
Instead the banksters covered up the finanial crisis and Biden’s Attorney
General Merrick Garland also refuses to investigate and prosecute Becker
for insider trading. He sold millions of dollars of stock only days
before the bank collapsed and AG Garland refuses to investigate and
proscute. He was also handled with kid gloves at the US Senate
Hearing.
The Fed has been raising the interest rates to supposedly control
inflation but the billionaires monopolists who run the oil, airlines, railroads, chemical, food and
other industries are using their power to raise prices to rip off the public and working class.
It is time that the banks be nationalized under workers control and
end the gentrification, ethnic cleansing, systemic racism and the union busting
organized by BlackRock and other major hedge funds and banks who use
their power to attack and bust unions and attack working people.
Wells Fargo and other banks have racist practices and have committed massive
criminal fraud and fired whistleblowers who exposed the corruption.
After setting up million of fake accounts the former of CEO of Wells Fargo was
allowed by Obama's Attorney General Holder to leave with over $100 million.
On June 1 at 4PM we will be rallying at the Federal Reserve to
raise these demands and also support a general strike
against the threat to defualt which would be a direct attack on the
entire working class. Workers have the power and need to use it against
the billionaires who are organizing for major attacks on our living conditions
and the poor and retired.
While these same politicians say they can’t solve the problem of
Homelessness , hunger, healthcare, the climate and education they have
continued to provide trillions of dollars for the war in Ukraine and the militarization of Asia and the
World.
It is time for working people and the oppresssed to have a mass
democratic labor party tthat has a program for people and not
the billionaires
Jail Becker and Bankers Out Of The Fed
Worker Public Control of the Fed and Banks
Stop Gentrification and trillions for war
Labor Party NOW!
Initiated by
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org
Info [at] ufclp.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 19, 2023 7:35PM
