End War in Ukraine visit with Rep Barbara Lee - Urge Ceasefire and Negotiations

Date:

Monday, May 22, 2023

Time:

10:45 AM - 11:45 AM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Eleanor Levine

Location Details:

Outdoor event....

Congresswoman Barbara Lee’s office,

1 Kaiser Plaza, Oakland, CA 94612

BARTable

On Monday May 22, a delegation from the Peace in Ukraine Coalition and CodePink Women for Peace will meet with Congresswoman Barbara Lee at her Oakland Office to press for a Ceasefire and Negotiations to end the devastating war in Ukraine.



Despite advocating for reduced military spending, Barbara Lee continues to authorize funding weapons to Ukraine. It' s time for her to embrace a peaceful and timely solution to end the war.



We will submit several documents to Rep Lee: letter of introduction from the Peace in Ukraine Coalition (PIU); a PIU petition sponsored by 100 peace organizations calling for a Ceasefire and Negotiations; and, the recent full page New York Times AD calling for a Ceasefire and Negotiated settlement in Ukraine.

