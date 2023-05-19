From the Open-Publishing Calendar
End War in Ukraine visit with Rep Barbara Lee - Urge Ceasefire and Negotiations
Date:
Monday, May 22, 2023
Time:
10:45 AM - 11:45 AM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Eleanor Levine
Location Details:
Outdoor event....
Congresswoman Barbara Lee’s office,
1 Kaiser Plaza, Oakland, CA 94612
BARTable
Congresswoman Barbara Lee’s office,
1 Kaiser Plaza, Oakland, CA 94612
BARTable
On Monday May 22, a delegation from the Peace in Ukraine Coalition and CodePink Women for Peace will meet with Congresswoman Barbara Lee at her Oakland Office to press for a Ceasefire and Negotiations to end the devastating war in Ukraine.
Despite advocating for reduced military spending, Barbara Lee continues to authorize funding weapons to Ukraine. It' s time for her to embrace a peaceful and timely solution to end the war.
We will submit several documents to Rep Lee: letter of introduction from the Peace in Ukraine Coalition (PIU); a PIU petition sponsored by 100 peace organizations calling for a Ceasefire and Negotiations; and, the recent full page New York Times AD calling for a Ceasefire and Negotiated settlement in Ukraine.
For more information: http://peaceinukraine.org
