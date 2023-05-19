top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/22/2023
East Bay International Anti-War

End War in Ukraine visit with Rep Barbara Lee - Urge Ceasefire and Negotiations

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, May 22, 2023
Time:
10:45 AM - 11:45 AM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Eleanor Levine
Location Details:
Outdoor event....
Congresswoman Barbara Lee’s office,
1 Kaiser Plaza, Oakland, CA 94612
BARTable
On Monday May 22, a delegation from the Peace in Ukraine Coalition and CodePink Women for Peace will meet with Congresswoman Barbara Lee at her Oakland Office to press for a Ceasefire and Negotiations to end the devastating war in Ukraine.

Despite advocating for reduced military spending, Barbara Lee continues to authorize funding weapons to Ukraine. It' s time for her to embrace a peaceful and timely solution to end the war.

We will submit several documents to Rep Lee: letter of introduction from the Peace in Ukraine Coalition (PIU); a PIU petition sponsored by 100 peace organizations calling for a Ceasefire and Negotiations; and, the recent full page New York Times AD calling for a Ceasefire and Negotiated settlement in Ukraine.
For more information: http://peaceinukraine.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 19, 2023 6:58PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code