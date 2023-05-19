From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Learn the ins and outs of H.R. 3103 (Palestinian Children and Families Act)
Date:
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
Please join the #nowaytotreatachild campaign co-leaders from Defense for Children International - Palestine and American Friends Service Committee for a webinar. We'll discuss the reintroduction of Rep. McCollum's Palestinian Children and Families Act, also known as H.R. 3103, which aims to prohibit Israel from using U.S. taxpayer funds to violate Palestinian human rights. Rep. McCollum reintroduced the legislation on May 5 with 16 original cosponsors and more members of Congress have already signed on—join the webinar to learn how you can help push this critical bill forward.
This event will be recorded, so please register even if you cannot attend live and we will send you the recording afterwards.
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_3103#/11
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/endsescalation/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=842a55dd-5695-4aa0-a0c0-2f3f59234140
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/khaderadnanaction1/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=1c4df732-614b-4748-9f1b-021358dbb1a4
https://act.uscpr.org/a/endmilitaryfunding
https://act.mpowerchange.org/sign/paypal_stop_punishing_palestinians?t=5&akid=9622%2E23597%2EWE9zJW
https://www.notechforapartheid.com/
https://act.newmode.net/action/mpower-change/lift-siege-gaza
2) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
3) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
4) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
5) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb
For more information: https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/nwttac_we...
