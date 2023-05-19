From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Al-Nakba: 75 Years of Catastrophe
Date:
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Time:
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Facebook or YouTube
The Nakba in Arabic means catastrophe and rests in the collective memory of the Palestinian people as the 1948 climax of zionism’s settler-colonial project that began in 1882. It represents the ongoing forcible displacement, ethnic cleansing, land theft, and systematic oppression of the Palestinian people. Therefore, 75 years since 1948, Palestinians are still living in Nakba times.
This webinar will highlight the history that led to the Nakba, and the various zionist myths surrounding such history. Also, we will emphasize the ins and outs of the Palestinian struggle for justice and liberation, how to use social media as an element of our activism, and Israeli accountability for its crimes against the Palestinian people. And lastly, we will assess U.S. policy in relation to Israel/Palestine and how we can further the cause in the U.S.
Tarek Khalil, American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) Education Coordinator, will be hosting a live discussion on Facebook and YouTube with the following guests:
Rawan Damen: Filmmaker and media consultant, and the CEO and founder of Stream Media Consultancy
Marwa Fatafta: MENA Policy Manager & policy analysis at Al-Shabaka
Wesam Ahmed: Head of the Center for Applied International Law in Al-Haq
Dr. Osama Abuirshaid: Executive Director of American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1900048317035684/?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%2252%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22
OR
Watch it YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Khz6-r4OXKo
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_3103#/11
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/endsescalation/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=842a55dd-5695-4aa0-a0c0-2f3f59234140
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/khaderadnanaction1/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=1c4df732-614b-4748-9f1b-021358dbb1a4
https://act.uscpr.org/a/endmilitaryfunding
https://act.mpowerchange.org/sign/paypal_stop_punishing_palestinians?t=5&akid=9622%2E23597%2EWE9zJW
https://www.notechforapartheid.com/
https://act.newmode.net/action/mpower-change/lift-siege-gaza
2) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
3) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
4) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
5) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb
This webinar will highlight the history that led to the Nakba, and the various zionist myths surrounding such history. Also, we will emphasize the ins and outs of the Palestinian struggle for justice and liberation, how to use social media as an element of our activism, and Israeli accountability for its crimes against the Palestinian people. And lastly, we will assess U.S. policy in relation to Israel/Palestine and how we can further the cause in the U.S.
Tarek Khalil, American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) Education Coordinator, will be hosting a live discussion on Facebook and YouTube with the following guests:
Rawan Damen: Filmmaker and media consultant, and the CEO and founder of Stream Media Consultancy
Marwa Fatafta: MENA Policy Manager & policy analysis at Al-Shabaka
Wesam Ahmed: Head of the Center for Applied International Law in Al-Haq
Dr. Osama Abuirshaid: Executive Director of American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1900048317035684/?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%2252%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22
OR
Watch it YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Khz6-r4OXKo
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_3103#/11
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/endsescalation/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=842a55dd-5695-4aa0-a0c0-2f3f59234140
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/khaderadnanaction1/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=1c4df732-614b-4748-9f1b-021358dbb1a4
https://act.uscpr.org/a/endmilitaryfunding
https://act.mpowerchange.org/sign/paypal_stop_punishing_palestinians?t=5&akid=9622%2E23597%2EWE9zJW
https://www.notechforapartheid.com/
https://act.newmode.net/action/mpower-change/lift-siege-gaza
2) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
3) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
4) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
5) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1900048317...
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 19, 2023 10:20AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network