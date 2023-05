The Nakba in Arabic means catastrophe and rests in the collective memory of the Palestinian people as the 1948 climax of zionism’s settler-colonial project that began in 1882. It represents the ongoing forcible displacement, ethnic cleansing, land theft, and systematic oppression of the Palestinian people. Therefore, 75 years since 1948, Palestinians are still living in Nakba times.This webinar will highlight the history that led to the Nakba, and the various zionist myths surrounding such history. Also, we will emphasize the ins and outs of the Palestinian struggle for justice and liberation, how to use social media as an element of our activism, and Israeli accountability for its crimes against the Palestinian people. And lastly, we will assess U.S. policy in relation to Israel/Palestine and how we can further the cause in the U.S.Tarek Khalil, American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) Education Coordinator, will be hosting a live discussion on Facebook and YouTube with the following guests:Rawan Damen: Filmmaker and media consultant, and the CEO and founder of Stream Media ConsultancyMarwa Fatafta: MENA Policy Manager & policy analysis at Al-ShabakaWesam Ahmed: Head of the Center for Applied International Law in Al-HaqDr. Osama Abuirshaid: Executive Director of American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1900048317035684/?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%2252%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22 ORWatch it YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Khz6-r4OXKo Ways to help Palestinians:1) Sign the following:2) Learn more about Palestine at:- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)- Rebuilding Alliance- Adalah Justice Project- Eyewitness Palestine- Grassroots Al-Quds- BDS Movement- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)- We Are Not Numbers- teachpalestine.org- decolonizepalestine.com- gazaincontext.com- palambassador.org- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah3) Read the following books:- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha4) Watch the following films:- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/ - "The Price of Oslo"Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0 Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM - "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s 5) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb