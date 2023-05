This May marks 75 years since the Nakba ("catastrophe" in Arabic) - when Israeli militias forced over 75% of the Palestinian population out of their homes and off their land. The roots of the injustices Palestinians face today in a separate-and-unequal Israel system began with the Nakba. This May also marks 2 years since Amazon and Google signed the Project Nimbus cloud contract with the Israeli government and military. Through contracts like Project Nimbus, companies enable the expansion and deepening of this same apartheid system. That's why tech workers are organizing to ensure that we don't build tech that violates human rights.On May 22nd, join Amazon workers in conversation with Palestinian activists and human rights advocates to learn about the impact of contracts like Project Nimbus on Palestinian communities. We'll also share what workers are doing to organize to ensure that our labor doesn't power these human rights violations.Ways to help Palestinians:1) Sign the following:2) Learn more about Palestine at:- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)- Rebuilding Alliance- Adalah Justice Project- Eyewitness Palestine- Grassroots Al-Quds- BDS Movement- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)- We Are Not Numbers- teachpalestine.org- decolonizepalestine.com- gazaincontext.com- palambassador.org- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah3) Read the following books:- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha4) Watch the following films:- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/ - "The Price of Oslo"Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0 Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM - "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s 5) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb