From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Nakba 75 and No Tech For Apartheid/Project Nimbus Teach-in
Date:
Monday, May 22, 2023
Time:
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
This May marks 75 years since the Nakba ("catastrophe" in Arabic) - when Israeli militias forced over 75% of the Palestinian population out of their homes and off their land. The roots of the injustices Palestinians face today in a separate-and-unequal Israel system began with the Nakba. This May also marks 2 years since Amazon and Google signed the Project Nimbus cloud contract with the Israeli government and military. Through contracts like Project Nimbus, companies enable the expansion and deepening of this same apartheid system. That's why tech workers are organizing to ensure that we don't build tech that violates human rights.
On May 22nd, join Amazon workers in conversation with Palestinian activists and human rights advocates to learn about the impact of contracts like Project Nimbus on Palestinian communities. We'll also share what workers are doing to organize to ensure that our labor doesn't power these human rights violations.
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_3103#/11
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/endsescalation/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=842a55dd-5695-4aa0-a0c0-2f3f59234140
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/khaderadnanaction1/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=1c4df732-614b-4748-9f1b-021358dbb1a4
https://act.uscpr.org/a/endmilitaryfunding
https://act.mpowerchange.org/sign/paypal_stop_punishing_palestinians?t=5&akid=9622%2E23597%2EWE9zJW
https://www.notechforapartheid.com/
https://act.newmode.net/action/mpower-change/lift-siege-gaza
2) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
3) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
4) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
5) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb
On May 22nd, join Amazon workers in conversation with Palestinian activists and human rights advocates to learn about the impact of contracts like Project Nimbus on Palestinian communities. We'll also share what workers are doing to organize to ensure that our labor doesn't power these human rights violations.
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_3103#/11
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/endsescalation/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=842a55dd-5695-4aa0-a0c0-2f3f59234140
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/khaderadnanaction1/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=1c4df732-614b-4748-9f1b-021358dbb1a4
https://act.uscpr.org/a/endmilitaryfunding
https://act.mpowerchange.org/sign/paypal_stop_punishing_palestinians?t=5&akid=9622%2E23597%2EWE9zJW
https://www.notechforapartheid.com/
https://act.newmode.net/action/mpower-change/lift-siege-gaza
2) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
3) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
4) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
5) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 19, 2023 9:53AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network