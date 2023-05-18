The nuclear hypocrisy of the Gang of Seven(G7) at Hiroshima today by D. Li

At the G7 Summit held this weekend in Hiroshima--where the US government dropped the first of only 2 nuclear bombs ever unleashed in human history, the G7 leaders had the audacity of professing their verbal commitment to a nuclear weapons-free world. At this very same summit, however, these 8 talking heads will once again affirm their increased deadly shipment of lethal arms--including Depleted Uranium tank shells--to further fan the murderous Ukraine war!

This is the maddening and convoluted world we live under in 2023, where the NeoLiberal/Imperial "world order" imposes a virtual contradictory and disconnected narrative. War is Peace, "rules-based" world order means only rules made by the G7, and "economic coercion" cannot include decades-long economic blockade by Washington, on nations who don't kowtow to Uncle Sam's allies.



Despite the overwhelming majority of UN members requesting peace talks to settle the Ukraine war, the rulers of the Gang of Seven insist on continual war, in the wild fantasy of crippling Russia via this proxy war, sacrificing Ukranian lives and infrastructure. Yet, in front of the Western "corporate-bin-laden" mass media, the G7 talking heads shamelessly proclaimed their--supposed--dedication to a world without nuclear weapons. What hypocrisy and outright disinformation!

