top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International Anti-War

The nuclear hypocrisy of the Gang of Seven(G7) at Hiroshima today

by D. Li
Thu, May 18, 2023 8:54PM
At the G7 Summit held this weekend in Hiroshima--where the US government dropped the first of only 2 nuclear bombs ever unleashed in human history, the G7 leaders had the audacity of professing their verbal commitment to a nuclear weapons-free world. At this very same summit, however, these 8 talking heads will once again affirm their increased deadly shipment of lethal arms--including Depleted Uranium tank shells--to further fan the murderous Ukraine war!
This is the maddening and convoluted world we live under in 2023, where the NeoLiberal/Imperial "world order" imposes a virtual contradictory and disconnected narrative. War is Peace, "rules-based" world order means only rules made by the G7, and "economic coercion" cannot include decades-long economic blockade by Washington, on nations who don't kowtow to Uncle Sam's allies.

Despite the overwhelming majority of UN members requesting peace talks to settle the Ukraine war, the rulers of the Gang of Seven insist on continual war, in the wild fantasy of crippling Russia via this proxy war, sacrificing Ukranian lives and infrastructure. Yet, in front of the Western "corporate-bin-laden" mass media, the G7 talking heads shamelessly proclaimed their--supposed--dedication to a world without nuclear weapons. What hypocrisy and outright disinformation!
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code