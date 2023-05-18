top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International U.S. Racial Justice

Thacker Pass: Second Tipi Goes Up to Protect Paiute Massacre Site from Lithium Mine

by Ox Sam Camp
Thu, May 18, 2023 7:25PM
Ox Sam Camp at Thacker Pass put up a second tipi today to halt the destruction of the Paiute Massacre Site by a foreign mining company, Lithium Americas of Vancouver, Canada. The camp is named after one of the only survivors of the massacre, Ox Sam, in northern Nevada.
sm_347601605_631445182178652_5527267522959175320_n.jpg
original image (2048x1536)
By Ox Sam Camp
Thacker Pass, Nevada
May 18, 2023

After a week of peaceful, prayerful resistance at PeeHee Mu’huh, the Fort McDermitt Paiute Shoshone elders and their relatives are erecting another tipi at their traditional cultural property, Pee’zuh (Nipple Rock). This comes a day after Lithium Americas tore open land adjacent to Pee’zuh for their water pipeline.

The Fort McDermitt Paiute Shoshone Tribal elders/members were never consulted about the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act, National Historic Preservation Act, and more about destroying PeeHee Muhah and Pee’zuh for the world’s largest open pit lithium mine. Lithium Nevada is adversely affecting this land irreversibly!

This second tipi is being erected in order to continue ceremonial prayers for the ongoing destruction of Paiute and Shoshone homelands.

Protect Thacker Pass said:

For two years, Native American tribes have been fighting to protect a sacred site in Nevada threatened by a massive open-pit mining project approved in the last days of the Trump Administration.

Thacker Pass, known as "Peehee Mu'huh" in Paiute, has been a gathering place, village site, hunting ground, and spiritually important location for thousands of years. On September 12, 1865, the U.S. Army massacred dozens of Paiute men, women, and children who were camped there.
It's also a biodiversity hot spot and watershed for local communities.

The permit for the Thacker Pass lithium mine project was "fast tracked" under the Trump administration. Public involvement in the process was severely restricted due to COVID. The Federal government claims permitting was done correctly — despite all the tribes which were supposedly consulted saying "that never happened."

Environmentalists, tribes, and local ranchers and farmers have been fighting to Protect Thacker Pass, Protect Peehee Muhuh, for 28 months, but legal approaches have failed. Now people are putting their bodies between the land and the bulldozers. Direct action began on April 25th with a day-long construction stoppage.

Then, one week ago, a group of Paiute spiritual leaders and elders set up a ceremonial tipi directly in the path of ongoing water pipeline construction at Thacker Pass and have been blocking mine workers from accessing the site. No arrests have been made despite several police warnings, but the situation is tense.

This new protest camp is named after Ox Sam, a survivor of the 1865 massacre and direct ancestor of the spiritual leaders who are now protecting the site where their ancestors were killed. The camp is also named "Newe Momokonee Nokutun" — an indigenous women's camp.
Traditional Paiute people have a spiritual relationship to water, and the choice to block the water pipeline was very deliberate.

There is a real possibility of imminent police or legal action against the camp. Just as in 1865, armed men are coming to Peehee Mu'huh. The elders are calling for supporters to urgently join them on-site in peaceful prayer, to spread the word, from afar, and build massive political pressure on the Biden Administration and the Department of the Interior to halt mine construction.

More information and camp contacts can be found at https://oxsam.org and background information is available at https://ProtectThackerPass.org

This morning's video update from camp: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7NvIfPHwi8
For more information: https://www.oxsam.org/
§
by Ox Sam Camp
Thu, May 18, 2023 7:25PM
sm_347553557_976576956849822_4825767853933983535_n.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
Lithium Americas tore into the Paiute Massacre Site for a water line.
https://www.oxsam.org/
§
by Ox Sam Camp
Thu, May 18, 2023 7:25PM
sm_346966035_930277221583309_8858457926850192123_n__1_.jpg
original image (1536x2048)
https://www.oxsam.org/
§
by Ox Sam Camp
Thu, May 18, 2023 7:25PM
sm_346665487_890277925406438_3341509292260163695_n.jpg
original image (2048x1536)
https://www.oxsam.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code