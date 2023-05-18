top
International Police State & Prisons

Breaking News From France, May 18 - President Macron Insulted

by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, May 18, 2023 6:38AM
"Egalité", "Fraternité", but not all that much "Liberté"
capture.png
Posters depicting French President Macron as Hitler have appeared in Southern France over the evening of May 17. The posters of Macron with a Hitler-like face, a small square mustache made from the number 49.3 (the number of the article he used to force the widely opposed retirement age increase) and sporting a Nazi style uniform have caused the French judicial system to open an official investigation.

Specifically, the inquiry is into "public injury to the President of the Republic" and no less than "provocation to rebellion."

Penalties for this terrible crime can be 12,000 euros and up to two months prison for the "publc injury" and 7500 euros fine for the incitement to rebellion.

"To what abject levels of indignity will they go?" Renaud Muselier,
the president of the Provence-Alpes-Côte-d'Azur region, has tweeted, adding "it is beyond time to sanction this odious behavior in the severest possible way."

The "forces of order" of the City of Avignon have been deployed to remove the posters.

However, a quick check of Bastille square in Paris, site of the start of the French revolution, has so far not revealed, to the disappointment of many, the massing of citizens with pikes and pitchforks.
