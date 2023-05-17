From the Open-Publishing Calendar
End War in Ukraine visit to Rep Barbara Lee's office
Present Rep Barbara Lee with Peace in Ukraine Coalition petition calling for a Ceasefire and Negotiations to end war in Ukraine
The Peace in Ukraine Coalition, of which CodePink is a founding member, has requested a brief meeting on Monday May 22, 10:45 AM with Congresswoman Barbara Lee's office to deliver a petition calling for a Ceasefire and Negotiations to end the devastating war in Ukraine.
Sponsored by over 100 organizations, the petition calls for ending the war which has devastated not only Ukraine and Russia, but others worldwide dependent upon trade with Ukraine and Russia.
Why Barara Lee? Despite advocating for reduced military spending, Barbara Lee continues to authorize funding weapons to Ukraine.
View and sign the petition on the Peace in Ukraine Coalition website ... peaceinukraine.org
Where: Barbara Lee's Oakland office (near Lake Merritt)... BARTable outdoor event at
1 Kaiser Plaza, Suite 1010
Oakland, CA 94612
When: Monday May 22, 2023
Time 10:45 AM
Check for updates. Please RSVP
to Eleanor Levine eleanorlevinee [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://www.peaceinukraine.org
