WorkWeek covers the Oakland Teachers Strike & Public Ed, WGAW Comedian Writers Speak Out, World Press Freedom Day Assange & Mumia & WGAW Battles Capitalists On AI

WorkWeek hears from Oakland teachers who are members of the Oakland Education Association and their supporters.Their wages are behind other teachers throughout the bay area and many of their students face homelessness and violence in the streets. Teachers are dealing with a social crisis and the lack of housing, healthcare and living wages.WorkWeek talks with teachers at the Claremont Middle School who were picketing to shut down the contraction on the site by getting building trades worker not to cross the lines.Big Tech Is now taking on the Writer Guild of America West which represents 11,000 tv and film workers. This strike is not only focused on big tech companies like Amazon and Netflix but involves AI and the future of all workers this technology is driven by profiteering by getting rid of millions of workers.First we hear from two comedian writers Heather Huntington and Danielle Evanson talk about their work, the profits of the CEO’s and their fight for worker rights.WorkWeek 5-18-23 World Press Freedom Day Assange & Mumia & WGAW Battles Capitalists On AIMay 3 is the world press freedom day and as part of this global day a rally was held in front of KQED public television and radio station. The rally was called to demand that KQED, NPR and PBS support the freedom of journalists Julian Assange and Mumia Abu-jamal who was a radio reporter at Philadelphia and a member of CWA NABET. WorkWeek covered the rallyNext WorkWeek looks at AI and how technology is a critical issue in the Writers Guild of America West strike.For capitalism the introduction of technology is driven to make greater profits. The industrial revolution was the largest introduction of technology and transformed the world. For weavers and small guild producers there was massive destruction.Artificial intelligence and generative AI could do similar dislocation and destruction of worker and their families.Recently Goldman Sachs said 300 million workers could lose their jobs with the introduction of AI. This is also one of the Flashpoints in the strike of the 11,000 members of Writers Guild of America West.Strikers are demanding the owners who include tech giants Amazon and Netflix negotiate about how this technology is introduced into the workplace and how they and their future will be protected.WorkWeek talked with Rachel Meinerding with the Concept Art Association and Greg Hopwood. Greg is a costume concept artist for film and television and a member of IATSE Costume Designers Guild.Additional Media:‘Sorry To Bother You’ Director Boots Riley On WGA Strike, Struggle, Solidarity, Sacrifice & AIWorkWeek#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStro