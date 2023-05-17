From the Open-Publishing Calendar
AAPI Mental Health and Wellness Jam
Date:
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
Location Details:
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
Join OACC and PEERS for an AAPI Mental Health and Wellness Jam, where we will embrace the warmth of our community and celebrate Asian joy. We hope to create a space where Asian American and Pacific Islander communities can access tools and resources to address the needs of the whole person, and have many options for how they want to practice mental wellness.
We will cultivate a space of joy through local performers, and engage in wellness practices through free workshops that allow us to move our bodies and express our creativity.
Stay tuned for updates about performers, workshops, and other activities for the day! Registration is free and required for entry. Register at https://oacc.cc/event/aapi-wellness-jam/
For more information: https://oacc.cc/event/aapi-wellness-jam/
