From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
#Wear Orange: Annual Stop Gun Violence Golden Gate Bridge Walk
Date:
Sunday, June 04, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
CA Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense
Location Details:
Golden Gate Bridge:
Meet for rally at Marin Vista Point, Sausalito, CA 94965,
then march to San Francisco side
Meet for rally at Marin Vista Point, Sausalito, CA 94965,
then march to San Francisco side
#WearOrange Weekend of Action - Golden Gate Bridge Walk Against Gun Violence 2023
Sunday, June 4 at 11:00 AM
Register here: https://act.everytown.org/event/wear-orange-2023/53205/signup/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/MomsDemandActionCA
Website: https://wearorange.org/
Since the start of this year 2023, there have already been 226 mass shootings this year in America and counting (https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/).
Join Moms Demand Action members, political leaders, gun violence survivors, students and partners from around the Bay Area at our annual Wear Orange march across the
Golden Gate Bridge as we mourn the lives lost in mass shootings and other gun violence throughout America.
During the first weekend in June, we'll be wearing orange to honor those taken or forever changed by gun violence and to demand the kind of action that we know can help save lives.
We will recognize individuals and communities impacted by gun violence, elevate stories and successes in working to reduce gun violence in our country, and share our dedication and commitment to each other to take on the fights ahead.
We'll first gather for a rally at the Marin Vista point and then we'll march across the bridge to San Francisco. More details to be announced, but please RSVP today and we'll be in touch with more information!
Why Wear Orange?
Every year on the first Friday in June, members of our movement come together to honor survivors of gun violence and demand a future free from this crisis. We wear orange throughout the weekend to show our support—in every state and every community across the country.
Orange is the color worn by hunters for safety to warn, "Don't shoot. I'm a human being." Orange became the color chosen by Hadiya Pendleton’s friends, who wore it in her honor after she was shot and killed in Chicago at the age of 15 — just one week after performing at President Obama’s 2nd inaugural parade in 2013. After her death, they asked people to stand up, speak out, and Wear Orange to raise awareness about gun violence. Since then orange has been the defining color of the gun violence prevention movement.
Wear Orange events are now organized annually to remember lives lost to and maimed by gun violence, as well as to raise awareness about this public health crisis. Every day, more than 100 Americans are killed with guns and more than 230 are shot and wounded. These survivors are faced with a life-long process of physical and emotional healing.
Whether it’s worn by students in California, activists in New York, or Hadiya’s loved ones in Chicago, the color orange honors the more than 100 lives cut short and the hundreds more wounded by gun violence everyday.
ABOUT: California Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America
https://www.facebook.com/MomsDemandActionCA/
Moms Demand Action is a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. We pass stronger gun laws and work to close the loopholes that jeopardize the safety of our families. We also work in our own communities and with business leaders to encourage a culture of responsible gun ownership. We know that gun violence is preventable, and we’re committed to doing what it takes to keep families safe.
Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action are part of the Everytown for Gun Safety organization.
Sunday, June 4 at 11:00 AM
Register here: https://act.everytown.org/event/wear-orange-2023/53205/signup/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/MomsDemandActionCA
Website: https://wearorange.org/
Since the start of this year 2023, there have already been 226 mass shootings this year in America and counting (https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/).
Join Moms Demand Action members, political leaders, gun violence survivors, students and partners from around the Bay Area at our annual Wear Orange march across the
Golden Gate Bridge as we mourn the lives lost in mass shootings and other gun violence throughout America.
During the first weekend in June, we'll be wearing orange to honor those taken or forever changed by gun violence and to demand the kind of action that we know can help save lives.
We will recognize individuals and communities impacted by gun violence, elevate stories and successes in working to reduce gun violence in our country, and share our dedication and commitment to each other to take on the fights ahead.
We'll first gather for a rally at the Marin Vista point and then we'll march across the bridge to San Francisco. More details to be announced, but please RSVP today and we'll be in touch with more information!
Why Wear Orange?
Every year on the first Friday in June, members of our movement come together to honor survivors of gun violence and demand a future free from this crisis. We wear orange throughout the weekend to show our support—in every state and every community across the country.
Orange is the color worn by hunters for safety to warn, "Don't shoot. I'm a human being." Orange became the color chosen by Hadiya Pendleton’s friends, who wore it in her honor after she was shot and killed in Chicago at the age of 15 — just one week after performing at President Obama’s 2nd inaugural parade in 2013. After her death, they asked people to stand up, speak out, and Wear Orange to raise awareness about gun violence. Since then orange has been the defining color of the gun violence prevention movement.
Wear Orange events are now organized annually to remember lives lost to and maimed by gun violence, as well as to raise awareness about this public health crisis. Every day, more than 100 Americans are killed with guns and more than 230 are shot and wounded. These survivors are faced with a life-long process of physical and emotional healing.
Whether it’s worn by students in California, activists in New York, or Hadiya’s loved ones in Chicago, the color orange honors the more than 100 lives cut short and the hundreds more wounded by gun violence everyday.
ABOUT: California Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America
https://www.facebook.com/MomsDemandActionCA/
Moms Demand Action is a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. We pass stronger gun laws and work to close the loopholes that jeopardize the safety of our families. We also work in our own communities and with business leaders to encourage a culture of responsible gun ownership. We know that gun violence is preventable, and we’re committed to doing what it takes to keep families safe.
Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action are part of the Everytown for Gun Safety organization.
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 17, 2023 9:07AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network