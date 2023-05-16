top
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Petition-Hands Off Namibian Labor Lawyer Hewat Beukes & the Dismissed Union Miner Leaders

by UFCLP
Tue, May 16, 2023 11:34PM
An international campaign to end the terrorism against Namibian labor lawyer Hewat Beukes and for the rehiring of 9 union leaders of the Rossing uranium mine owned by the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation and the Namibian government. This union busting drive is also going on at other mines throughout Namibia.
Petition-Hands Off Namibian Labor Lawyer Hewat Beukes & the Dismissed Union Miner Leaders

#HandsOffHewatBeukes #StopUnionBusting #RehireRossingMine #EndOutsourcing

https://secure.avaaz.org/community_petitions/en/windhoek_mayor_job_shipululo_amupanda_chief_justic_handsoffhewatbeukes_stopunionbusting_rehirerossingmine_endoutsourcing/?wbudecb&utm_source=sharetools&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=petition-1688485-handsoffhewatbeukes_stopunionbusting_rehirerossingmine_endoutsourcing&utm_term=wbudecb%2Ben


The Chinese National Nuclear Corporation of China CNNC bought the Rossing mine from Rio Tinto in 2019 promising to abide by labour contracts, labour law, and the Labour Code of Namibia. Instead, they immediately embarked on a campaign of cutting access to health rights for workers,attempting to bribe union leaders, firing workers to replace them with outsourced, contracted labour, and on busting the Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN), especially through the swamp of replacement, temporary positions, which are not unionized.

The Chinese government is now the largest investor in the Namibian uranium industry, and they are using this control to implement a form of labour control similar to Apartheid, in previous South Africa. When the union leaders protested at the Rossing mine, 9 branch union leaders were fired, and they have been fighting for their jobs back since 2020. They CNNC want to starve them out and have blacklisted them from working at other companies.

Beifang Mining Service is also replacing union miners with temporary contract workers and at the Rossing mine they are laying off 400 miners, while hiring contract workers to replace them.

Both the Namibian judicial system and these capitalist companies are now harassing and intimidating the Namibian political labour lawyer, Hewat Beukes who has been defending these miners as well as other workers in Namibia (for example, the Namibian Fisherman’s Association).

These tactics seem like an unacceptable and deliberate attempt to prevent Hewat Beukes from representing the unions and working people of Nambia.

We demand!

#HandsOffHewatBeukes
#StopUnionBusting
#RehireRossingMine
#EndOutsourcing
Posted 16 May 2023
For more information: https://secure.avaaz.org/community_petitio...
§Namibian Labor Lawyer Hewat Beukes Is Threatened With Prison For Defending Workers
by UFCLP
Tue, May 16, 2023 11:34PM
Namibian labor lawyer Hewat Beukes is being threatened with prison by a political campaign by the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation and the corrupt judiciary and SWAPO politicians who have been paid off by not only the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation but other multi-national investors who have captured the government. This campaign is not only to call for an end to this attack but to demand the rehiring of the 9 union leader of the Rossing Uranium mine. They were fired in 2020 and are still fighting for their jobs back. Hewat is a Socialist who led the socialist movement in Namibia since 1984.
Since 1974 Hewat was a member of SWAPO and the de facto, leader of the SWAPO Youth League.
Between 1977 and 1980 Hewat was mostly in jail by detention without trial.
Hewat was a leader in the union movement and in 1991 when it was formed the Workers Advice Centre, to fight the attacks against working class gains until present.

https://secure.avaaz.org/community_petitio...
§Namibian Miners Facing Contracting Out & Union Busting
by UFCLP
Tue, May 16, 2023 11:34PM
There is a massive union busting drive going on at unionized mine in Namibia. At another MUN Swacop mine, a similar action was taken against MUN Swakop uranium miners
by the Beifang Mining Service company. This private subcontractor was hired by Swakop which is
90% owned by the Chinese government and the SWAPO government of Namibia. They illegally fired workers at the Swakop uranium mine and the government controlled labor agencies refuses
to defend the workers who were illegally fired.
Beifang Mining Service is also replacing union miners with temporary contract workers and at the Rossing mine they are laying off 400 miners while hiring contract workers to replace them. This is capitalist union busting by both the Chinese and Namibian government.
Doing the bidding of these bosses the Namibian judicial system want to jail labor lawyer Hewat Beukes with false charges. They have also shut off water and electricity to his house and office. This staged hearing is part of the frame-up to prevent Hewat Beukes to representing the unions and working people in Nambia.
https://secure.avaaz.org/community_petitio...
§Namibian Rossing Miners Protested Union Busting
by UFCLP
Tue, May 16, 2023 11:34PM
Namibian Rossing miners protested the union busting by the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation.
https://secure.avaaz.org/community_petitio...
