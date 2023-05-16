top
East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

Charlotte Maxwell Clinic Presents Wellness and the Healing Journey

sm_1897_v0.jpg
original image (803x211)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Charlotte Maxwell Clinic
Email:
Phone:
510-601-7660
Location Details:
Virtual event https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTgxMTMx
Charlotte Maxwell Clinic (CMC) invites you to "Wellness and the Healing Journey" an online event featuring Emmy-winning Journalist, Cancer Survivor, founder of The Latino Cancer Institute and member of the National Cancer Advisory Board Ysabel Duron, Fitness Expert Tricia Probert, Acupuncturist Dr. Nina Boeddeker and Life Coach, Author and Cancer Survivor Edna Castillo on May 25,2023, from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.To register for this free engaging online event, click here:
https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTgxMTMx. It is open to the public, and all are invited to join us.

CMC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free access to integrative cancer care for low-income women is hosting a celebration of leadership, service and thriving resilience. Ysabel Duron will share her personal experiences and insights on cancer, its impact on the Latino community and her vision for advocacy as a newly appointed member of the National Cancer Advisory Board.

"We are thrilled to have such esteemed experts join us for this event," said Melbra Watts, Executive Director of the Charlotte Maxwell Clinic. "At the clinic, we provide a broad range of integrative cancer care and support to low-income women, and this event is an opportunity for us to share valuable information and insights with the wider community. We are grateful to Ysabel Duron, Tricia Probert, Edna Castillo, and Dr. Nina Boeddeker for their support."

The clinic's services include acupuncture, massage, herbal medicine, and other forms of complementary therapy, as well as advocacy, education, and practical support. To learn more about the clinic and its services, mail [at] charlottemaxwell.org or call (510) 601-7660.

Free and donations are welcome.
For more information: https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pde...
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 16, 2023 10:42AM
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
