Welcome to NARD 13 - the 13th Animal Rights Day event for the SF Bay is taking place June 4th, 2023 in Richmond CA!Our NARD event will be held at Unity Park at 16th & Ohio Richmond, CA 94804.Please RSVP here and make sure to secure yourself a NARD t-shirt so that you may take part in the ceremony!Please make sure to invite all of your friends and have them RSVP as well!Please arrive no later than 2:30PM, as the Opening Ceremony will start at 3PM! It will then be followed by a Celebration that will include a vegan Pop-Up with lots of delicious food, as well as entertainment.We hope to see you there!~ The SF Bay Area NARD teamNARD - National Animal Rights Day is a Memorial Ceremony to commemorate the billions of animals who die every year by human hands and a Celebration of the progress that is being made towards ending the suffering of animals and bringing forth their freedom.