East Bay Animal Liberation

National Animal Rights Day 2023 - NARD 13

sm_343429592_202511795882556_4408529790524113177_n.jpeg
original image (1600x899)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, June 04, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
National Animal Rights Day - Bay Area
Location Details:
Unity Park, Richmond, CA
Welcome to NARD 13 - the 13th Animal Rights Day event for the SF Bay is taking place June 4th, 2023 in Richmond CA!

Our NARD event will be held at Unity Park at 16th & Ohio Richmond, CA 94804.

Please RSVP here and make sure to secure yourself a NARD t-shirt so that you may take part in the ceremony!
https://forms.gle/Jimvb3EALWraGbhe8

Please make sure to invite all of your friends and have them RSVP as well!

Please arrive no later than 2:30PM, as the Opening Ceremony will start at 3PM! It will then be followed by a Celebration that will include a vegan Pop-Up with lots of delicious food, as well as entertainment.

We hope to see you there!

~ The SF Bay Area NARD team

NARD - National Animal Rights Day is a Memorial Ceremony to commemorate the billions of animals who die every year by human hands and a Celebration of the progress that is being made towards ending the suffering of animals and bringing forth their freedom.
http://www.thenard.org
For more information: https://fb.me/e/2q0W5AOAw
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 15, 2023 9:37PM
