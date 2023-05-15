Michael Hudson on de-dollarizartion by Michael Hudson and Ben Norton

Krugman is saying that other people have no reason at all for what they’re doing. And when they move out of the dollar, there’s no reason for them to do it. And obviously, if you read the speeches of what these countries, foreign ministers and central bankers say, they explain just why they’re doing what they’re doing...

There are certain things that you just can’t discuss in polite society.

