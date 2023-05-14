Wayne Hsiung: How Plant Based Food Can Save Our Planet!

Date:

Sunday, May 28, 2023

Time:

9:30 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

UUSF Forum

Location Details:

In 2018, Science Magazine presented a groundbreaking environmental assessment that adopting a plant-based diet is “probably the single biggest way to reduce your impact on planet Earth.” In the 5 years since, more evidence has accumulated showing the devastating impacts of livestock on climate due to methane going into the atmosphere. Can we personally work to stop this reality of global warming? Join us for a most interesting discussion!