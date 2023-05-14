From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Wayne Hsiung: How Plant Based Food Can Save Our Planet!
Date:
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Time:
9:30 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
UUSF Forum
Location Details:
UUSF 1187 Franklin St. @ Geary
or Zoom https://zoom.us/j/95783978540?pwd=TEdPcCt4TU1PL2ljSG1FQUxrazZBQT09
In 2018, Science Magazine presented a groundbreaking environmental assessment that adopting a plant-based diet is “probably the single biggest way to reduce your impact on planet Earth.” In the 5 years since, more evidence has accumulated showing the devastating impacts of livestock on climate due to methane going into the atmosphere. Can we personally work to stop this reality of global warming? Join us for a most interesting discussion!
