LGBT+ Action in Paris to Demand Recognition and Rights
Thousands drum and march down main thoroughfare
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoParis, the site of recent massive demonstrations by "yellow vests" and labor unions, on May 14 was the site of LGBT+ people and their supporters staging an equally impressive action.
Bound by their intense opposition to the Macron government and its hated interior minister Gerald Darmanin, and representing the full range of human sexuality, they began the afternoon with a rally at the Paris's "place de la republic." Speakers from a variety of groups made demands ranging from medical control over "transitioning" to the decriminalization of undocumented prostitutes.
In a sign not likely to be seen in the US, in Paris trans prostitutes expressed their contempt for not only racism and sexism but capitalism.
Dress ranged from straight to punk to assorted levels of bare.
A "my body my decision" banner was contextualized with a revolutionary rainbow colored hammer and sickle.
Spirited drumming paced the contingents who were directed by monitors to maintain spacing for maximum effect. The slow overall pace of the march made it easy for photographers and press to enter and exit the parade at various points.
The heavy police pretense was seem by some as not so much to maintain order but also as a provocation. There was no violence.
Unlike in the US, the oppression of those of non traditional sexual identity is seen as one of the many evils of capitalism.
See all high resolution photos here.
