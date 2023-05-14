top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism LGBTI / Queer Womyn

LGBT+ Action in Paris to Demand Recognition and Rights

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, May 14, 2023 11:35AM
Thousands drum and march down main thoroughfare
sm_01_13323-850_1573.jpg
original image (1989x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Paris, the site of recent massive demonstrations by "yellow vests" and labor unions, on May 14 was the site of LGBT+ people and their supporters staging an equally impressive action.

Bound by their intense opposition to the Macron government and its hated interior minister Gerald Darmanin, and representing the full range of human sexuality, they began the afternoon with a rally at the Paris's "place de la republic." Speakers from a variety of groups made demands ranging from medical control over "transitioning" to the decriminalization of undocumented prostitutes.

In a sign not likely to be seen in the US, in Paris trans prostitutes expressed their contempt for not only racism and sexism but capitalism.

Dress ranged from straight to punk to assorted levels of bare.

A "my body my decision" banner was contextualized with a revolutionary rainbow colored hammer and sickle.

Spirited drumming paced the contingents who were directed by monitors to maintain spacing for maximum effect. The slow overall pace of the march made it easy for photographers and press to enter and exit the parade at various points.

The heavy police pretense was seem by some as not so much to maintain order but also as a provocation. There was no violence.

Unlike in the US, the oppression of those of non traditional sexual identity is seen as one of the many evils of capitalism.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, May 14, 2023 11:35AM
sm_02_13323-858_3716.jpg
original image (1557x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, May 14, 2023 11:35AM
sm_03_13323-858_3731.jpg
original image (1891x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, May 14, 2023 11:35AM
sm_04_13323-858_3741.jpg
original image (1400x1866)
Trans whores against racism, sexism and capitalism
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, May 14, 2023 11:35AM
sm_05_13323-858_3743.jpg
original image (2041x1400)
For undocumented whores, recognize and decriminalize
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, May 14, 2023 11:35AM
sm_06_13323-850_1553.jpg
original image (1803x1400)
Plainclothes police
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, May 14, 2023 11:35AM
sm_07_13323-850_1588.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, May 14, 2023 11:35AM
sm_08_13323-850_1618.jpg
original image (1872x1400)
For immigration, access to health care
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, May 14, 2023 11:35AM
sm_09_13323-854_4554.jpg
original image (2155x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, May 14, 2023 11:35AM
sm_10_13323-850_1656.jpg
original image (2050x1400)
Gay pride, against borders
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, May 14, 2023 11:35AM
sm_11_13323-850_1659.jpg
original image (1660x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, May 14, 2023 11:35AM
sm_12_13323-854_4579.jpg
original image (2057x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, May 14, 2023 11:35AM
sm_13_13323-858_3776.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, May 14, 2023 11:35AM
sm_14_13323-854_4591.jpg
original image (1827x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, May 14, 2023 11:35AM
sm_15_13323-850_1692.jpg
original image (1881x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, May 14, 2023 11:35AM
sm_16_13323-854_4596.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, May 14, 2023 11:35AM
sm_17_13323-858_3783.jpg
original image (1400x1828)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, May 14, 2023 11:35AM
sm_18_13323-854_4603.jpg
original image (2092x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, May 14, 2023 11:35AM
sm_19_13323-854_4610.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, May 14, 2023 11:35AM
sm_20_13323-858_3816.jpg
original image (1987x1400)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code