East Bay U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Police State & Prisons

No Cop City Anywhere: Solidarity with Weelaunee Forest Defenders & In Honor of Our Martyrs

sm_fortort.jpg
original image (1401x865)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Committee to Defend the Weelaunee Forest
Location Details:
Meet at Oscar Grant Plaza (436-476 14th St, Oakland, CA 94612)
Since 2021, brave defenders have struggled to keep the city of Atlanta and a range of collaborators from replacing sections of the Weelaunee Forest with an international police training facility. After the movement to Stop Cop City gained considerable ground in late 2022, a multiagency task force murdered Manual "Tortuguita" Terán on January 18 as a warning to all others who would join the movement. Legal officials have also levied domestic terrorism charges against over forty people to crush support.

Like in Atlanta, Oakland is occupied by several of Cop City's primary funders, financial partners, and contract managers. This Memorial Day, we honor the lives of Tortuguita and many other martyrs lost fighting for a better world by giving a visit to Cop City's collaborators!

More information on the movement to Stop Cop City can be found at https://stopcop.city/ and https://stopreevesyoung.com/
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 14, 2023 10:55AM
§No Cop City Anywhere Flyer - English and Spanish
by Committee to Defend the Weelaunee Forest
Sun, May 14, 2023 10:55AM
fortort-may30.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (12.2MB)
A flyer promoting a No Cop City Anywhere solidarity event to support Weelaunee Forest Defenders and honor Tortuguita and other martyrs. Two outlines of turtles, one filled with an image of Manuel "Tortguita" Terán and another filled with the picture of the Weelaunee Forest. Black background.
§No Cop City Anywhere Flyer - English and Spanish (inverted colors)
by Committee to Defend the Weelaunee Forest
Sun, May 14, 2023 10:55AM
fortort-may30-inverted.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (13.0MB)
A flyer promoting a No Cop City Anywhere solidarity event to support Weelaunee Forest Defenders and honor Tortuguita and other martyrs. Two outlines of turtles, one filled with an image of Manuel "Tortguita" Terán and another filled with the picture of the Weelaunee Forest. White background.
