Since 2021, brave defenders have struggled to keep the city of Atlanta and a range of collaborators from replacing sections of the Weelaunee Forest with an international police training facility. After the movement to Stop Cop City gained considerable ground in late 2022, a multiagency task force murdered Manual "Tortuguita" Terán on January 18 as a warning to all others who would join the movement. Legal officials have also levied domestic terrorism charges against over forty people to crush support.Like in Atlanta, Oakland is occupied by several of Cop City's primary funders, financial partners, and contract managers. This Memorial Day, we honor the lives of Tortuguita and many other martyrs lost fighting for a better world by giving a visit to Cop City's collaborators!More information on the movement to Stop Cop City can be found at https://stopcop.city/ and https://stopreevesyoung.com/