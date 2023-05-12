From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Google: Stop Aiding Abortion Prosecutors
Google went back on its commitment to keep abortion-seekers safe
Across the country, the fight to protect our bodily autonomy is growing more urgent. Today, we’re proud to join partners calling on Google to stop collecting and retaining location data and aiding abortion prosecutors.
As right-wing state governments criminalize abortion and gender-affirming care — Big Tech companies like Google are aiding abortion prosecutors. From search history to location tracking – including just a brief stop at an abortion clinic – Google collects and obtains sensitive location data.
Last July, after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, Google released a new policy to delete the Location History of anyone who visits a sensitive location including abortion clinics.
Accountable Tech recently found that Google is not deleting the Location History for a quick visit to an abortion clinic. Furthermore, Accountable Tech found that Google is collecting and retaining location search queries for abortion clinics in Google Maps by default for all users.
That means that right now, when a user searches for an abortion clinic on Google Maps, that location search query is collected and retained for 18 months by default.
Since Google complies with over 75% of government requests for information, this sensitive location data could potentially be subpoenaed and weaponized by right-wing state governments to prosecute those seeking or assisting with reproductive health care.
It’s unacceptable that Google promised to protect users in a post-Roe America, and they continue to fall short, endangering people seeking and assisting with care. Google went back on its commitment to keep abortion-seekers safe. We cannot let Google off the hook until they change their policy and stop endangering users.
Sign the Petition to Google: https://actionnetwork.org/forms/tell-google-to-stop-collecting-location-data-and-endangering-abortion-seekers
*Note - This is a joint petition. Your email address may be shared with one of the partner groups; Fight for the Future, Accountable Tech, Repro Action, Civic Shout, and the Juggernaut Project. You may unsubscribe from any content you do not want to receive.
As right-wing state governments criminalize abortion and gender-affirming care — Big Tech companies like Google are aiding abortion prosecutors. From search history to location tracking – including just a brief stop at an abortion clinic – Google collects and obtains sensitive location data.
Last July, after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, Google released a new policy to delete the Location History of anyone who visits a sensitive location including abortion clinics.
Accountable Tech recently found that Google is not deleting the Location History for a quick visit to an abortion clinic. Furthermore, Accountable Tech found that Google is collecting and retaining location search queries for abortion clinics in Google Maps by default for all users.
That means that right now, when a user searches for an abortion clinic on Google Maps, that location search query is collected and retained for 18 months by default.
Since Google complies with over 75% of government requests for information, this sensitive location data could potentially be subpoenaed and weaponized by right-wing state governments to prosecute those seeking or assisting with reproductive health care.
It’s unacceptable that Google promised to protect users in a post-Roe America, and they continue to fall short, endangering people seeking and assisting with care. Google went back on its commitment to keep abortion-seekers safe. We cannot let Google off the hook until they change their policy and stop endangering users.
Sign the Petition to Google: https://actionnetwork.org/forms/tell-google-to-stop-collecting-location-data-and-endangering-abortion-seekers
*Note - This is a joint petition. Your email address may be shared with one of the partner groups; Fight for the Future, Accountable Tech, Repro Action, Civic Shout, and the Juggernaut Project. You may unsubscribe from any content you do not want to receive.
For more information: https://oaklandprivacy.org/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network