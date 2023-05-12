top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
South Bay U.S. Health, Housing & Public Services Womyn

Google: Stop Aiding Abortion Prosecutors

by Oakland Privacy
Fri, May 12, 2023 8:06PM
Google went back on its commitment to keep abortion-seekers safe
oaklandprivacy-logo-556.png
Across the country, the fight to protect our bodily autonomy is growing more urgent. Today, we’re proud to join partners calling on Google to stop collecting and retaining location data and aiding abortion prosecutors.

As right-wing state governments criminalize abortion and gender-affirming care — Big Tech companies like Google are aiding abortion prosecutors. From search history to location tracking – including just a brief stop at an abortion clinic – Google collects and obtains sensitive location data.

Last July, after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, Google released a new policy to delete the Location History of anyone who visits a sensitive location including abortion clinics.

Accountable Tech recently found that Google is not deleting the Location History for a quick visit to an abortion clinic. Furthermore, Accountable Tech found that Google is collecting and retaining location search queries for abortion clinics in Google Maps by default for all users.

That means that right now, when a user searches for an abortion clinic on Google Maps, that location search query is collected and retained for 18 months by default.

Since Google complies with over 75% of government requests for information, this sensitive location data could potentially be subpoenaed and weaponized by right-wing state governments to prosecute those seeking or assisting with reproductive health care.

It’s unacceptable that Google promised to protect users in a post-Roe America, and they continue to fall short, endangering people seeking and assisting with care. Google went back on its commitment to keep abortion-seekers safe. We cannot let Google off the hook until they change their policy and stop endangering users.

Sign the Petition to Google: https://actionnetwork.org/forms/tell-google-to-stop-collecting-location-data-and-endangering-abortion-seekers


*Note - This is a joint petition. Your email address may be shared with one of the partner groups; Fight for the Future, Accountable Tech, Repro Action, Civic Shout, and the Juggernaut Project. You may unsubscribe from any content you do not want to receive.
For more information: https://oaklandprivacy.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code