Empowering People of Color Open Mic

Date:

Friday, May 12, 2023

Time:

8:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

La Peña Cultural Center

Location Details:

Our Empowering People of Color Open Mic will take place at La Peña Cultural Center, located at 3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA

Our Empowering People of Color Open Mic keeps getting stronger and giving us so much joy!! Tickets at bit.ly/EPOCOM 🔥



Join us for this monthly open mic at La Peña that uplifts the experiences and talents of BIPOC, Women, LGBTQAI+ folks, Immigrants / Migrants, and all other voices that have been historically erased, marginalized, and under/misrepresented. We want to hear you, support you, and transform the world with you!



- Get your tickets now at bit.ly/EPOCOM. This event is made possible 100% by your contributions. Please consider donating what you can to ensure that this event can continue. Thank you!

- Sign up to volunteer! Each shift includes free food and beverages.

- Sign up to perform! IMPORTANT: Sign ups are IN ADVANCE and ONLINE ONLY (no drop-ins available that night). This is a curated event with a selection process, which means that not all sign-ups will be selected. We will prioritize folks who are aligned with the values and mission of this open mic. Deadline to apply is Sunday, April 30th, 2023 by midnight. Performers will receive a confirmation email by end of day on Monday, May 1st, 2023.

- Doors open at 7:30pm. We recommend arriving early to get some food at Los Cilantros!

- Featured Artists will be announced soon!