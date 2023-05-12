top
East Bay Racial Justice

Empowering People of Color Open Mic

sm_epoc_may_square.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, May 12, 2023
Time:
8:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
La Peña Cultural Center
Location Details:
Our Empowering People of Color Open Mic will take place at La Peña Cultural Center, located at 3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
Our Empowering People of Color Open Mic keeps getting stronger and giving us so much joy!! Tickets at bit.ly/EPOCOM 🔥

Join us for this monthly open mic at La Peña that uplifts the experiences and talents of BIPOC, Women, LGBTQAI+ folks, Immigrants / Migrants, and all other voices that have been historically erased, marginalized, and under/misrepresented. We want to hear you, support you, and transform the world with you!

- Get your tickets now at bit.ly/EPOCOM. This event is made possible 100% by your contributions. Please consider donating what you can to ensure that this event can continue. Thank you!
- Sign up to volunteer! Each shift includes free food and beverages.
- Sign up to perform! IMPORTANT: Sign ups are IN ADVANCE and ONLINE ONLY (no drop-ins available that night). This is a curated event with a selection process, which means that not all sign-ups will be selected. We will prioritize folks who are aligned with the values and mission of this open mic. Deadline to apply is Sunday, April 30th, 2023 by midnight. Performers will receive a confirmation email by end of day on Monday, May 1st, 2023.
- Doors open at 7:30pm. We recommend arriving early to get some food at Los Cilantros!
- Featured Artists will be announced soon!
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/empowering-pe...
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 12, 2023 1:01PM
