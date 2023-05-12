Oakland film maker and musician Boots Riley gave a shout out to striking OEA teachers supporting their struggle.

Oakland resident, film maker and musician Boots Riley who is also a striking member of the Writers Guild West spoke to a rally of striking OEA teacher and community members on 5/10/23 in Oakland.Additional Media:Shut The World Down! Boots Riley At 2020 ILWU. Juneteenth At Oakland Oscar Grant PlazaAll Out On Juneteenth! "An Injury to One Is An Injury To All" ILWU Juneteenth Press ConferenceILWU Local 10 & 34 Leaders Speak Out On Juneteenth & Fight Against Racism & Worker ActionProduction of Labor Video Project