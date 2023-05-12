top
Striking Writers Guild Member Boots Riley Shout Out To Striking OEA Teachers

by Labor Video Project
Fri, May 12, 2023 8:59AM
Oakland film maker and musician Boots Riley gave a shout out to striking OEA teachers supporting their struggle.
sm_boots13.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
Oakland resident, film maker and musician Boots Riley who is also a striking member of the Writers Guild West spoke to a rally of striking OEA teacher and community members on 5/10/23 in Oakland.

Additional Media:
Shut The World Down! Boots Riley At 2020 ILWU. Juneteenth At Oakland Oscar Grant Plaza
https://youtu.be/s0D6oGzChlg

All Out On Juneteenth! "An Injury to One Is An Injury To All" ILWU Juneteenth Press Conference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWYn9GuByWg

ILWU Local 10 & 34 Leaders Speak Out On Juneteenth & Fight Against Racism & Worker Action
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=auWwn_Sg3BM

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/zuo68TcHjhY
§Boots Gives Solidarity Greeting To OEA Strikers & Community
by Labor Video Project
Fri, May 12, 2023 8:59AM
sm_boots_close_up.jpg
original image (2719x1913)
Boots Riley joined striking OEA teachers and community members and reported on the national strike wave.
https://youtu.be/zuo68TcHjhY
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
