From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Striking Writers Guild Member Boots Riley Shout Out To Striking OEA Teachers
Oakland film maker and musician Boots Riley gave a shout out to striking OEA teachers supporting their struggle.
Oakland resident, film maker and musician Boots Riley who is also a striking member of the Writers Guild West spoke to a rally of striking OEA teacher and community members on 5/10/23 in Oakland.
Additional Media:
Shut The World Down! Boots Riley At 2020 ILWU. Juneteenth At Oakland Oscar Grant Plaza
https://youtu.be/s0D6oGzChlg
All Out On Juneteenth! "An Injury to One Is An Injury To All" ILWU Juneteenth Press Conference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWYn9GuByWg
ILWU Local 10 & 34 Leaders Speak Out On Juneteenth & Fight Against Racism & Worker Action
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=auWwn_Sg3BM
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Additional Media:
Shut The World Down! Boots Riley At 2020 ILWU. Juneteenth At Oakland Oscar Grant Plaza
https://youtu.be/s0D6oGzChlg
All Out On Juneteenth! "An Injury to One Is An Injury To All" ILWU Juneteenth Press Conference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWYn9GuByWg
ILWU Local 10 & 34 Leaders Speak Out On Juneteenth & Fight Against Racism & Worker Action
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=auWwn_Sg3BM
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/zuo68TcHjhY
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network