Dozens of OEA striking teachers and community supporters picketed to shut down a construction project at the Claremont Middle School. Most unions walked but the UBC Carpenters worked behind the picket lines

Oakland Education Association OEA strikers at Claremont Middle School had pickets including community supporter to stop a construction project at the school on 5/11/23. They talked about the issues in the strike and community supporters also talked about the need for labor unity and against the two gate system and project agreements that ban strikes.Most workers walked off the job but the UBC carpenters crossed the line and continued to work on the project.