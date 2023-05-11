top
suds_forum_flyer_-_2023-05.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (241.3KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Time:
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds, Snacks and Socialism Forum Committee
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
also by ZOOM Please register in advance at
https://bit.ly/ClimateChaos-230506
to receive your personal link to participate in this event online

In its 2023 report, the IPCC found that there is a more than 50% chance that global temperature rise will reach or surpass 1.5 degrees C (2.7 degrees F) between 2021 and 2040. Many parts of the world are already seeing the effects of climate change.

At this forum we will explore the problems faced by the environmental and socialist movements as we try to end and reverse global warming. We will examine the idea of de- growth, and seek ways to unite the working class around climate solutions.

Speaker include:
Steve Ongerth – Member, Inland Boatman’s Union, and cofounder of the IWW Environmental Union Caucus
Eugene Coyle – Activist with System Change not Climate Change, consulting economist on environmental issues
Ted Franklin – Coeditor of SystemChangeNotClimateChange.org; member, coordinating committee of No Coal in Oakland; organizer of Labor Rise Climate Jobs Action Group
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.

Please help us celebrate our return to the Starry Plough by ordering food and/or drinks. Please arrive early to place your order so that you do not miss any of the presentations. An open discussion will follow the presentations.

We will be accepting donations which will be divided among the sponsoring organizations.
This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.

This event will be simultaneously available by ZOOM. Please register in advance at
https://bit.ly/ClimateChaos-230506 to receive your personal link to participate in this event online

For more information email
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.us
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 11, 2023 4:02PM
