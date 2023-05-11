top
U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Racial Justice

LIVE: Prayer Action at Paiute's Peehee Mu’huh /Thacker Pass Lithium Mine

by By Brenda Norrell
Thu, May 11, 2023 9:58AM
For the second time in a month, Paiute elders are blocking the construction of a lithium mine on the Paiute Massacre Site with prayer in northern Nevada. Elders are calling for people to "Come help us in a good way, stand up and be strong." "We are where an important ceremony is happening today. We are in peaceful prayer," a Paiute elder said as the teepee went up this morning at 6 a.m., at Peehee Mu'juh, Thacker Pass. The teepee is symbolic to the Paiute people and Lakota people. "We are connected through the very sacred ceremony, the Ghost Dance."
sm_346056421_988663122165219_7455223614695558386_n.jpg
original image (720x540)
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Live on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ProtectThackerPass/videos/941069800554453

For the second time in a month, Paiute elders are blocking the construction of a lithium mine on the Paiute Massacre Site in northern Nevada with prayer. Elders are calling for people to "Come help us in a good way, stand up and be strong."

"We are where an important ceremony is happening today. We are in peaceful prayer," a Paiute elder said as the teepee went up this morning at 6 a.m., at Peehee Mu'juh, Thacker Pass, where construction of an open-pit lithium mine is underway.

The teepee is symbolic to the Paiute people and Lakota people. This great place and this great home, and this great space is to put up something that represents us, prayer, peace and who we are as Native people, she said.

"The canvas, the skin, comes from the east, our Lakota people, and the poles come from our Paiute Nation."

"We are connected through the very sacred ceremony, the Ghost Dance."

"We are putting up our teepee and making a prayer, a peaceful prayer, to pray with our people."

"We are putting it right here, where they have made a scar, putting in their water pipeline."

"We are protecting our unmarked burials. Our ancestors were massacred here."

"We are making a mark to let our ancestors know we are here," she said, adding that the water must be protected from the demand for water by the lithium mine.

Protect Thacker Pass said Paiute and Shoshone began a prayer for the water, the land, and future generations at Peehee Mu’huh, also known as Thacker Pass, where construction of an open-pit lithium mine is ongoing at a Northern Paiute sacred site.

"A teepee is going up blocking construction of the mine and supporters have begun to gather on-site. We ask you to please share this live stream, support the grassroots effort, and get involved. Thank you."

The Biden administration permitted the lithium mine, praising it as "green energy" for electric vehicles. The mine is for the profit-making of a foreign corporation, Lithium Americas of Vancouver, Canada.

Photo courtesy Protect Thacker Pass
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/05/liv...
