Commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Nakba.
Date:
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Organizer/Author:
jvp.org
Location Details:
SATURDAY MAY 13, 2PM at 518 Valencia, San Francisco to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Nakba.
jvp.org Jewish Voice for Peace
Nakba Day commemorates the ongoing displacement and dispossession of Palestinians by Zionim’s settler-colonial project in Occupied Palestine. Generation after generation, Palestinians have continued to bravely and steadfastly resist military occupation, colonialism, ethnic cleansing, and forced exile.
https://uscpr.org/nakba-75/?emci=54af1cc7-d5ed-ed11-8e8b-00224832eb73&emdi=6743017b-eced-ed11-8e8b-00224832eb73&ceid=8241685
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/CrzhvRUuyCd/
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 10, 2023 11:45PM
