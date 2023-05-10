Commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Nakba.

Date:

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

jvp.org

Location Details:

SATURDAY MAY 13, 2PM at 518 Valencia, San Francisco to SATURDAY MAY 13, 2PM at 518 Valencia, San Francisco to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Nakba.



jvp.org Jewish Voice for Peace

Nakba Day commemorates the ongoing displacement and dispossession of Palestinians by Zionim’s settler-colonial project in Occupied Palestine. Generation after generation, Palestinians have continued to bravely and steadfastly resist military occupation, colonialism, ethnic cleansing, and forced exile.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrzhvRUuyCd/.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrzhvRUuyCd/

