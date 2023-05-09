top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/23/2023
Santa Cruz Indymedia Police State & Prisons

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office Military Equipment Community Meeting

sm_santa-cruz-sheriffs-office-miltary-equipment-meeting-sb-481.jpg
original image (1380x1249)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Time:
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Police News
Location Details:
Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, Community Room, 5200 Soquel Ave. Santa Cruz
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office will be holding a public meeting May 23, 2023 to discuss the AB 481 2022 Annual Military Equipment Report and its funding, acquisition, and/or use of military equipment as defined by the bill. Comments and/or questions on the topic will be solicited from attendees following the conclusion of the discussion.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, Community Room,
5200 Soquel Ave. Santa Cruz, CA 95062 (this facility is ADA accessible).

Written concerns, comments, or questions can be sent by May 22, 2023 to:
• Undersheriff Chris Clark at the Sheriff's Office, 5200 Soquel Ave. Santa Cruz, CA 95062
• Or by email at Chris.Clark [at] santacruzcounty.us
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 9, 2023 7:52PM
§Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office Military Equipment Inventory - 2022
by Santa Cruz Police News
Tue, May 9, 2023 8:01PM
attachment-51648.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (250.7KB)
Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office Military Equipment Inventory - 2022
http://santacruzcountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens...
§2022 AB-481 Annual Report - Military Equipment Acquisition and Use
by Santa Cruz Police News
Tue, May 9, 2023 8:03PM
attachment-51645.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (999.9KB)
2022 AB-481 Annual Report
Military Equipment Acquisition and Use
http://santacruzcountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code