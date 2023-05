The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office will be holding a public meeting May 23, 2023 to discuss the AB 481 2022 Annual Military Equipment Report and its funding, acquisition, and/or use of military equipment as defined by the bill. Comments and/or questions on the topic will be solicited from attendees following the conclusion of the discussion.The meeting will be held Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.Location: Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, Community Room,5200 Soquel Ave. Santa Cruz, CA 95062 (this facility is ADA accessible).Written concerns, comments, or questions can be sent by May 22, 2023 to:• Undersheriff Chris Clark at the Sheriff's Office, 5200 Soquel Ave. Santa Cruz, CA 95062• Or by email at Chris.Clark [at] santacruzcounty.us