Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office Military Equipment Community Meeting
Date:
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Time:
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Police News
Location Details:
Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, Community Room, 5200 Soquel Ave. Santa Cruz
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office will be holding a public meeting May 23, 2023 to discuss the AB 481 2022 Annual Military Equipment Report and its funding, acquisition, and/or use of military equipment as defined by the bill. Comments and/or questions on the topic will be solicited from attendees following the conclusion of the discussion.
The meeting will be held Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, Community Room,
5200 Soquel Ave. Santa Cruz, CA 95062 (this facility is ADA accessible).
Written concerns, comments, or questions can be sent by May 22, 2023 to:
• Undersheriff Chris Clark at the Sheriff's Office, 5200 Soquel Ave. Santa Cruz, CA 95062
• Or by email at Chris.Clark [at] santacruzcounty.us
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 9, 2023 7:52PM
