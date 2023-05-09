From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Q&A Discussion of two documentary films "Voices across the Divide" & "Born in Deir Yassin"
Date:
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
Watch the films at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion.
Two documentary films, "Voices across the Divide" and "Born in Deir Yassin," pull back the carefully constructed curtain of “a land without people for a people without a land.” Since 1948, a monumental effort has been made to promote a romantic mythology of Israel's creation and to hide the brutal violence. But firsthand accounts by both the oppressor and the oppressed, the expeller and the exiled, reveal the ongoing wounds. Nothing is resolved by dialogue alone, yet nothing will be resolved without it. Any hope of coexistence begins when the historical truth is rediscovered and acknowledged. It begins here.
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/endsescalation/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=842a55dd-5695-4aa0-a0c0-2f3f59234140
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/khaderadnanaction1/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=1c4df732-614b-4748-9f1b-021358dbb1a4
https://act.uscpr.org/a/endmilitaryfunding
2) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
3) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
4) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
5) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
