Free virtual screening of the documentary film "Jews Step Forward"
Date:
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
The film screening will be followed by a discussion with filmmaker Marjorie Wright.
“There is one topic in America today which few will fund, no network will broadcast, and distributors are afraid to take on. This is not because it is baseless, frivolous or ephemeral. While gross violations of the Geneva Conventions, political repression, economic strangulation, racism, Apartheid and creeping genocide can be exposed across the globe, this particular example cannot be honestly or deeply addressed inside the U.S. This is a subject which involves 25% of all refugees in the world, which fuels terrorism across the world, which is the longest running injustice of the 20th century. Yet fear and censorship, both internal and external, concurrent with economic imperialism rule the discussion. Despite the routine torture, imprisonment and murder of children, institutionalized power enforces silence. Filmmakers are allowed to skirt the issues, with lyrical or bittersweet films about the refugee experience, detaching it from the ongoing reality or micro-level protest films, which extol non-violent activism without ever dealing with the oppressor involved. And that oppressor is applauded for media projects which trivialize with humor, falsely equalize victim and victimizer, or excuse the perpetrator by personalizing him, while making the victim nameless, faceless and cut from cardboard. This is the subject of Jews Step Forward.” — Marjorie Wright.
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/endsescalation/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=842a55dd-5695-4aa0-a0c0-2f3f59234140
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/khaderadnanaction1/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=1c4df732-614b-4748-9f1b-021358dbb1a4
https://act.uscpr.org/a/endmilitaryfunding
2) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
3) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
4) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
5) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
► ▼ IMC Network