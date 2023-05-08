top
sm_ab-481-community-meeting.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Time:
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Police News
Location Details:
Online Event
AB 481 Virtual Community Meeting

In accordance with AB 481, the Santa Cruz Police will host an online community meeting to discuss and answer questions about military equipment used by the Department.

The virtual meeting will start with a brief presentation about AB 481 and a summary of SCPD's military equipment, followed by an opportunity for the public to speak with Santa Cruz Police staff and ask questions.

The meeting will occur via Zoom on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

To join Webinar https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81647538489

Or Telephone: +1 669 444 9171 US

888 788 0099 US Toll-Free

833 548 0276 US Toll-Free

Webinar ID: 816 4753 8489

To submit questions ahead of time, email jblaschke [at] cityofsantacruz.com

You can find the current inventory of military equipment on the SCPD Transparency Portal: https://santacruzpd.com/44jMz3o

The equipment to be discussed meets the definition of military equipment as defined in State law AB 481:
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=202120220AB481
For more information: https://www.cityofsantacruz.com/government...
§Santa Cruz Police Department Annual Military Equipment Report - 2022 Report
by Santa Cruz Police News
Mon, May 8, 2023 10:33AM
ab_481_exhibit_b_-_ab_481_annual_military_equipment_report.pdf.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (527.3KB)
https://www.cityofsantacruz.com/government...
