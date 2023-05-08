From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz Police Military Equipment Virtual Community Meeting
Date:
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Time:
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Police News
Location Details:
Online Event
AB 481 Virtual Community Meeting
In accordance with AB 481, the Santa Cruz Police will host an online community meeting to discuss and answer questions about military equipment used by the Department.
The virtual meeting will start with a brief presentation about AB 481 and a summary of SCPD's military equipment, followed by an opportunity for the public to speak with Santa Cruz Police staff and ask questions.
The meeting will occur via Zoom on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM.
To join Webinar https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81647538489
Or Telephone: +1 669 444 9171 US
888 788 0099 US Toll-Free
833 548 0276 US Toll-Free
Webinar ID: 816 4753 8489
To submit questions ahead of time, email jblaschke [at] cityofsantacruz.com
You can find the current inventory of military equipment on the SCPD Transparency Portal: https://santacruzpd.com/44jMz3o
The equipment to be discussed meets the definition of military equipment as defined in State law AB 481:
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=202120220AB481
In accordance with AB 481, the Santa Cruz Police will host an online community meeting to discuss and answer questions about military equipment used by the Department.
The virtual meeting will start with a brief presentation about AB 481 and a summary of SCPD's military equipment, followed by an opportunity for the public to speak with Santa Cruz Police staff and ask questions.
The meeting will occur via Zoom on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM.
To join Webinar https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81647538489
Or Telephone: +1 669 444 9171 US
888 788 0099 US Toll-Free
833 548 0276 US Toll-Free
Webinar ID: 816 4753 8489
To submit questions ahead of time, email jblaschke [at] cityofsantacruz.com
You can find the current inventory of military equipment on the SCPD Transparency Portal: https://santacruzpd.com/44jMz3o
The equipment to be discussed meets the definition of military equipment as defined in State law AB 481:
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=202120220AB481
For more information: https://www.cityofsantacruz.com/government...
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 8, 2023 10:33AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network