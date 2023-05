AB 481 Virtual Community MeetingIn accordance with AB 481, the Santa Cruz Police will host an online community meeting to discuss and answer questions about military equipment used by the Department.The virtual meeting will start with a brief presentation about AB 481 and a summary of SCPD's military equipment, followed by an opportunity for the public to speak with Santa Cruz Police staff and ask questions.The meeting will occur via Zoom on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM.To join Webinar https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81647538489 Or Telephone: +1 669 444 9171 US888 788 0099 US Toll-Free833 548 0276 US Toll-FreeWebinar ID: 816 4753 8489To submit questions ahead of time, email jblaschke [at] cityofsantacruz.com You can find the current inventory of military equipment on the SCPD Transparency Portal: https://santacruzpd.com/44jMz3o The equipment to be discussed meets the definition of military equipment as defined in State law AB 481: