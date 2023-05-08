From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Defending the Right to Live in your Vehicle
Date:
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Cares
Location Details:
Intersection of Delaware Ave and Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz
We will meet at the intersection of Delaware Ave and Shaffer Rd, an existing space of public vehicle residency, which we define as "extremely low income housing". There we will go over a brief history of this space, the ways in which it is being contested and protected, and then present the audience with some critical questions about "what vehicle shelter really is", and critically question how we define "homelessness" and why. We will then meet with one or two people who are living on Delaware Ave and hear their perspective.
For more information: https://linktr.ee/SantaCruzCares
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 8, 2023 9:13AM
