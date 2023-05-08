Defending the Right to Live in your Vehicle

Date:

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Time:

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Cares

Location Details:

Intersection of Delaware Ave and Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz

We will meet at the intersection of Delaware Ave and Shaffer Rd, an existing space of public vehicle residency, which we define as "extremely low income housing". There we will go over a brief history of this space, the ways in which it is being contested and protected, and then present the audience with some critical questions about "what vehicle shelter really is", and critically question how we define "homelessness" and why. We will then meet with one or two people who are living on Delaware Ave and hear their perspective.