Ukraine will not win. Only a peace plan by the major powers can end the war by Stephen M. Walt

A genuine peace treaty would require agreement on a host of thorny issues (e.g., borders, reconstruction assistance, prisoner repatriation, accountability for war crimes, security guarantees, transit arrangements for the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, etc.), and none of these issues would be easily resolved. The Biden administration would have to roll back its earlier triumphalism.