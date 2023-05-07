top
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

SF: Mother's Day of Action for an Assault Weapon Ban

sm_gun_ban.jpg
original image (2048x2048)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Moms Demand Action CA
Location Details:
Conservatory of Flowers
Golden Gate Park
100 John F. Kennedy Drive
San Francisco 94118
Mother's Day of Action Sign Waving for an Assault Weapon Ban

Please join us in front of the Conservatory of Flowers by the piano to send the message "This Mother's Day we don't want flowers—we want to ban assault weapons!"

We are holding signs, passing out flyers, and getting people to contact their federal representatives to demand reinstatement of the Federal Assault Weapons Ban.

Host: Moms Demand Action CA

Where: Conservatory of Flowers in Golden Gate Park, 100 JFK Drive, SF 94118

When: Saturday, May 13 @ 11 AM

More info: https://act.everytown.org/event/moms-demand-action-event/53717

--------------------------------------------------------

CALL TO ACTION

Mass shootings keep happening with no end in sight.

On May 6th, Eight people were shot and killed and seven others were wounded at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas. More lives stolen by senseless, preventable gun violence.

And in Chico, California on the same day a drive-by shooting has left 1 dead and 5 injured while those people were trying to leave a house party.

We don’t have to live and die like this. No other country does.

Call your U.S. House rep and urge them to take action on gun violence or click this link: https://act.everytown.org/sign/Fed_up_House_gun_safety

Or text FED UP to 644-33 to demand that they reinstate the bipartisan Assault Weapons Ban.
For more information: https://momsdemandaction.org/
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 7, 2023 11:44AM
§
by Moms Demand Action CA
Sun, May 7, 2023 11:44AM
sm_moms_demand_action_ca.jpg
original image (940x408)
https://momsdemandaction.org/
Add Your Comments
