Mother's Day of Action Sign Waving for an Assault Weapon BanPlease join us in front of the Conservatory of Flowers by the piano to send the message "This Mother's Day we don't want flowers—we want to ban assault weapons!"We are holding signs, passing out flyers, and getting people to contact their federal representatives to demand reinstatement of the Federal Assault Weapons Ban.Host: Moms Demand Action CAWhere: Conservatory of Flowers in Golden Gate Park, 100 JFK Drive, SF 94118When: Saturday, May 13 @ 11 AMMore info: https://act.everytown.org/event/moms-demand-action-event/53717 --------------------------------------------------------CALL TO ACTIONMass shootings keep happening with no end in sight.On May 6th, Eight people were shot and killed and seven others were wounded at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas. More lives stolen by senseless, preventable gun violence.And in Chico, California on the same day a drive-by shooting has left 1 dead and 5 injured while those people were trying to leave a house party.We don’t have to live and die like this. No other country does.Call your U.S. House rep and urge them to take action on gun violence or click this link: https://act.everytown.org/sign/Fed_up_House_gun_safety Or text FED UP to 644-33 to demand that they reinstate the bipartisan Assault Weapons Ban.