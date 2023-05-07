From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF: Mother's Day of Action for an Assault Weapon Ban
Date:
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Moms Demand Action CA
Location Details:
Conservatory of Flowers
Golden Gate Park
100 John F. Kennedy Drive
San Francisco 94118
Golden Gate Park
100 John F. Kennedy Drive
San Francisco 94118
Mother's Day of Action Sign Waving for an Assault Weapon Ban
Please join us in front of the Conservatory of Flowers by the piano to send the message "This Mother's Day we don't want flowers—we want to ban assault weapons!"
We are holding signs, passing out flyers, and getting people to contact their federal representatives to demand reinstatement of the Federal Assault Weapons Ban.
Host: Moms Demand Action CA
Where: Conservatory of Flowers in Golden Gate Park, 100 JFK Drive, SF 94118
When: Saturday, May 13 @ 11 AM
More info: https://act.everytown.org/event/moms-demand-action-event/53717
CALL TO ACTION
Mass shootings keep happening with no end in sight.
On May 6th, Eight people were shot and killed and seven others were wounded at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas. More lives stolen by senseless, preventable gun violence.
And in Chico, California on the same day a drive-by shooting has left 1 dead and 5 injured while those people were trying to leave a house party.
We don’t have to live and die like this. No other country does.
Call your U.S. House rep and urge them to take action on gun violence or click this link: https://act.everytown.org/sign/Fed_up_House_gun_safety
Or text FED UP to 644-33 to demand that they reinstate the bipartisan Assault Weapons Ban.
For more information: https://momsdemandaction.org/
