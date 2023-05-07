From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Yellow Vest Protests Still Active in France by Leon Kunstenaar Their song "on est la" (we are here) continues to reverberate thrughout France Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo If you drive in France, the law requires your car to contain a yellow emergency vest. This is a safety measure to make you more visible in case you need to exit your car on the side of the road.



The vest, now a national political symbol of risk and danger to working people, was established in a 2018 post that went viral by a woman called Jacline Mouraud.



It is now worn by working class protesters to express the economic threat they see from the pro- corporate policies of president Emanuel Macron. Originally a reaction to a gas tax increase, the Yellow Vest movement is now a generalized working class opponent of the French corporate establishment and its supporter, President Macron.



Their focus of economic survival is embedded in their message to environmentalists, "you may worry about the end of the world but we worry about the end of the month."



Massive Yellow Vest protests have rocked the country since 2018. On May 6, there were scattered small yellow vest protests throughout the country. They remain a committed presence calling out a revolutionary anti-capitalist message.



This May 6, their song "on est la" (we are here) reverberated in the Bastille square, site of the event that triggered the 1789 revolution.



§ by Leon Kunstenaar Support from Belgian yellow vests.

§ by Leon Kunstenaar its never too late, but for the retired, it is.

§ by Leon Kunstenaar A people that elects the corrupt, renegates, imposters, crooks and traitors are not victims, they are accomplices.

§ by Leon Kunstenaar Against the high cost of living. Yellow vests here to serve you. And you, you will join us...when?

§ by Leon Kunstenaar Direct democracy here.

§ by Leon Kunstenaar Drivers, the handicapped, farmers, the retired, nurses, workers, students!

§ by Leon Kunstenaar Street poet.

§ by Leon Kunstenaar Louise Michele, heroine of the 1871 Paris Commune: Our biggest mistake was to not have stomped our foot into the heart of vampire finance.