California Pan African Pioneers "Hidden Figures" come to life 2023 California Juneteenth blackagriculture [at] yahoo.com) by Khubaka, Michael Harris

2023 California Juneteenth we trace both free and enslaved from 1535 Baja California Sur to 1776 Mission Delores San Francisco on the way to June 19, 1865.

In 1770, when Crispus Attucks took the first bullet toward American Independence from British tyranny, it moved the needle a little further toward freedom, yet reenacting the Boston Tea Party to include people of African Descent simply to authentic



Slavery in California remained entrenched via Spanish Conquistadors throughout New Spain with Monterey the Capitol of Alta California.



Since 1535, enslaved Pan Africans in Spanish California remains an open secret, through selective amnesia and mis-education. By 1776, the Mission/Presidio System had reached from La Paz Baja California Sur to Mission Delores, Alta California at today's San Francisco.



California Pan Africans both enslaved and free throughout Spanish, Mexican and American rule have played a profound contribution, yet, our "hidden figures" remain outside of popular culture and limited to mostly post doctorial study.



Today, it is taken for granted the notion of "previous condition of servitude" by many "new Black Leadership" whom seemingly reflect signs of xenophilia, intentional amnesia and/or post traumatic slave syndrome, at best.



Distant future generations may never know

Vicente Guerrero, Nancy Gouch, William Leidesforff, Mary Ellen Pleasant or Queen Califia; namesake of the Great State of California, if the mis-educated Negro continues at center stage, as Dr. Carter G. Woodson suggested, conditioning and worship of manifest destiny often is the prize that makes it so.



2023 California State Capitol Juneteenth we open the conversation utilizing official primary sources from official Federal and State Archives at the intersection with Congressional and State Libraries documentation.



A positive new way forward is the goal to empower distant future generations with authentic sources that validate California Pioneers of Pan African Descent salient contributions to the forward flow of humanity.