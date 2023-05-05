Come join us for our monthly meeting and potluck, and find out about some of the highlights of this weekend’s National Cohousing open house events (we look forward to hearing about ones you visited!)Following a short presentation, we will have large and small-group discussions about the intersection of permaculture, EcoVillages, and cohousing, and what we vision for ourselves and our communities. Hear about new initiatives for community that’s affordable and sustainable, and share how established communities are bringing about individual and collective transformation, within and beyond their borders.Cohousing communities, intentional neighborhoods designed for community and sustainability, bring together private homes with large shared areas. Research has found they start green and get greener. Folks work together to plant edible landscaping, grow food, cook together, and live richer, simpler lives through shared meals and mutual support. They form the key building blocks of EcoVillages, neighborhoods designed for sustainability, part of the original inspiration for what we today call permaculture. So much more is possible when you know your neighbors and some (if not all) share a passion for living well together and reducing our impacts while getting closer to the earth.If you’ve studied permaculture formally, you’ll recognize that it all begins with “Zone Zero,” the social and physical structures that make our homes.If you want to go yourself and share at our meeting Monday, here’s a full list of local in-person (and selected national virtual) events:Please reach out to us with any questions! RSVP to me or preferably on the link below to help us gauge attendance–Or RSVP via East Bay Cohousing:Donations are greatly appreciated and NOTAFLOF!This is our monthly East Bay Permaculture Guild gathering which happens on the 2nd Monday of every month. Meet the people behind local projects and find others with similar passions. Find new ways to connect, collaborate, discuss and share resources.Please join us for an evening of food, community and new beginnings!