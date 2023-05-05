For Black Trotskyism

Date:

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Spartacist League

Email:

Phone:

510-839-0851

Location Details:

Oakland Public Library--Main Branch

Auditorium (downstairs), 125 14th Street, Oakland

Between Oak and Madison, 8-minute walk from Lake Merritt BART

(The Oakland Public Library does not advocate or endorse the viewpoints of meetings or meeting room users.)

Liberalism: Dead End for Black Liberation.



For a Multiracial Vanguard Party!



