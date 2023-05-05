From the Open-Publishing Calendar
For Black Trotskyism
Date:
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Spartacist League
Email:
Phone:
510-839-0851
Location Details:
Oakland Public Library--Main Branch
Auditorium (downstairs), 125 14th Street, Oakland
Between Oak and Madison, 8-minute walk from Lake Merritt BART
(The Oakland Public Library does not advocate or endorse the viewpoints of meetings or meeting room users.)
Liberalism: Dead End for Black Liberation.
For a Multiracial Vanguard Party!
