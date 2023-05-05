top
East Bay Arts + Action

Celebrating Our HeART-filled Heritage: SPULU

sm_06022023_cohh_spulu_ig_flyers__2_.jpg
original image (600x600)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, June 02, 2023
Time:
7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
Location Details:
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
Join OACC on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 7:30 PM as SPULU guides us through a ninety-minute Experience using movement, fashion, and film that highlight stories of Native Tongan traditions by way of immigrant parents, finding balance with the reality of life for Tongan Americans in Oakland, and honoring the past while embracing the challenge of establishing roots in a melting pot.

By way of Tongan South Pacific Roots, Ohlone Territory (Oakland, CA), and proud immigrant parents, SPULU is a creative entrepreneur, storyteller and multidisciplinary performing artist whose work has been showcased all over the world via social media in response to social issues facing Pasifika communities throughout the diaspora. SPULU uses several mediums of art and movement as a form of resistance and protest while building community.

You can register for this event by visiting https://oacc.cc/event/cohh-spulu/
For more information: https://oacc.cc/event/cohh-spulu/
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 5, 2023 3:31PM
