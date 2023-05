Join OACC on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 7:30 PM as SPULU guides us through a ninety-minute Experience using movement, fashion, and film that highlight stories of Native Tongan traditions by way of immigrant parents, finding balance with the reality of life for Tongan Americans in Oakland, and honoring the past while embracing the challenge of establishing roots in a melting pot.By way of Tongan South Pacific Roots, Ohlone Territory (Oakland, CA), and proud immigrant parents, SPULU is a creative entrepreneur, storyteller and multidisciplinary performing artist whose work has been showcased all over the world via social media in response to social issues facing Pasifika communities throughout the diaspora. SPULU uses several mediums of art and movement as a form of resistance and protest while building community.You can register for this event by visiting https://oacc.cc/event/cohh-spulu/