"Let's Go Teachers Let's Go!" OEA Teachers Strike, March & Rally for Public Education
Thousands of Oakland teachers went on strike on May 4, 2023. They marched and rallied at Oscar Grant Plaza next to Oakland City Hall and spoke out.
Thousands of OEA teachers, counselors and staff went on strike on May 4, 2023 for wage
increases and support for the students in the midst of the covid pandemic, homelessness
and violence. They marched and rallied with community members to Oscar Grant plaza
next to Oakland City hall.
Additional Media:
Oakland Teachers, Parents & Unionists Speak Out For Public Education At OEA Wildcat Strike
https://youtu.be/0i5MDnvcfK8
War On Public Education, Oakland OEA Teachers Speak Out On School Closures, Privatization & OEA/CTA
https://youtu.be/-X_4kcjlteA
Demos, Billionaires & War On Teachers & Public Education From SFUSD To OUSD With Jack Gerson
https://youtu.be/u52tZhMIt7M
No Excuses Schools: Bad Theory Created KIPP by Amateurs & Backed By SF Billionaire GAP A’s Fisher Family
https://tultican.com/2021/09/04/no-excuses-schools-bad-theory-created-by-amateurs/?fbclid=IwAR01W8anaIt5Go8vCfu-Fas7H6JOq7xmfeLLRoDAf1vEqDyFZaO7AjWeBDg
STOP FCMAT Attack On Oakland Public Schools! OEA, Community & Pols Oppose $90 M In Cuts By Thurmond
https://youtu.be/hVZYDPDXgJA
Oakland ILWU & OEA, Students & Community Rally To Stop Privatization & Union Busting From The Port To The Schools!
https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs
NO Public Money To A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher For Stadium In Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/7L3detM583c
No Public Money For GAP/A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher' Stadium! ILWU Members & Community Rally & Speak Out
https://youtu.be/dKnpBab1kd0
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/pzt1eJymIMw
