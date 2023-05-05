Thousands of Oakland teachers went on strike on May 4, 2023. They marched and rallied at Oscar Grant Plaza next to Oakland City Hall and spoke out.

Thousands of OEA teachers, counselors and staff went on strike on May 4, 2023 for wageincreases and support for the students in the midst of the covid pandemic, homelessnessand violence. They marched and rallied with community members to Oscar Grant plazanext to Oakland City hall.

Production of Labor Video Project