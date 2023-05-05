From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
BIPOC Bonfires
Date:
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
1305 E. Cliff Dr., Santa Cruz
1305 E. Cliff Dr., Santa Cruz
Be in community for monthly bonfire talks at Seabright Beach led by local leaders of color, in partnership with County Park Friends. May’s conversation will be led by African Roots Social Club and Dewitt Productions and will highlight Black expressive arts. It will also feature a silent disco! 🕺🏿🪩💃🏾
Thursday, May 18, 2023
BIPOC Hours: 4-5 p.m.
Location: Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
BIPOC Bonfire Talks: 5-6:30 p.m.
Location: Seabright Beach
Free
Please RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bipoc-bonfires-monthly-conversationsfogatas-bipoc-conversaciones-tickets-556046228237
Thursday, May 18, 2023
BIPOC Hours: 4-5 p.m.
Location: Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
BIPOC Bonfire Talks: 5-6:30 p.m.
Location: Seabright Beach
Free
Please RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bipoc-bonfires-monthly-conversationsfogatas-bipoc-conversaciones-tickets-556046228237
For more information: https://www.santacruzmuseum.org/bipoc-bonf...
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 5, 2023 1:08PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network