Be in community for monthly bonfire talks at Seabright Beach led by local leaders of color, in partnership with County Park Friends. May’s conversation will be led by African Roots Social Club and Dewitt Productions and will highlight Black expressive arts. It will also feature a silent disco! 🕺🏿🪩💃🏾Thursday, May 18, 2023BIPOC Hours: 4-5 p.m.Location: Santa Cruz Museum of Natural HistoryBIPOC Bonfire Talks: 5-6:30 p.m.Location: Seabright BeachFreePlease RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bipoc-bonfires-monthly-conversationsfogatas-bipoc-conversaciones-tickets-556046228237