Mother's Day of Action Against Gun Violence - Sidewalk Protest Mtn. View
Date:
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Moms Demand Action San Jose
Location Details:
Intersection of El Camino Real and Castro Street
Mountain View, CA
Mountain View, CA
Join Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America on Saturday, May 13, to demand that Congress give mothers across this country what they really want for Mother’s Day: an assault weapons ban.
We be gathering for a sidewalk rally on the corner of El Camino Real and Castro Street in Mountain View to demand action on assault weapons and protest gun violence. Bring your voice and a your sign!
Bring home-made flyers and signs. Signs can say things like:
--“is my child next?"
--“skip the flowers and chocolate, I want the Bipartisan Assault Weapons Ban reinstated for Mother’s Day”
--“text RALLY to 644-33 to find an event near you”
Have your sign reflect what you are feeling at this moment. Use signs included here or get your own creative juices flowing.
*NOTE: We will be following all traffic guidelines and remain on the sidewalk during our rally*
For more information: https://forms.everytown.org/a/ca-san-jose-...
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 5, 2023 12:29PM
