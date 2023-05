Ending Solitary Confinement and Advancing the Rights of Disabled Incarcerated PeopleFB: https://www.facebook.com/DisabilityRightsCalifornia/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DisabilityRightsCA Join Disability Rights California for a conversation on ending solitary confinement in prisonsand centering disability with experts Michael Saavedra and Professor Jamelia Morgan.This conversation will unpack Professor Morgan’s research on disability and solitary confinement and Michael’s experience advancing the rights of disabled incarcerated people, both through his litigation conducted from solitary confinement and through his participation in the pivotal hunger strikes at Pelican Bay State Prison.ACCESSIBILITY: Live Caption and ASL Interpreter AvailableCo-Hosts of the Event: the California Mandela Campaign, the Unlock the Box Campaign, Northwestern Law School Center for Racial and Disability Justice, and UCLA School of Law