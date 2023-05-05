top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/11/2023
California Police State & Prisons

#HumanRights: Ending Solitary Confinement in Prisons and Centering Disability

sm_ending_solitary_confinement_and_centering_disability_-.jpg
original image (1074x848)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Disabity Rights California and partners
Location Details:
Livestream event
Ending Solitary Confinement and Advancing the Rights of Disabled Incarcerated People

FB: https://www.facebook.com/DisabilityRightsCalifornia/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DisabilityRightsCA

Join Disability Rights California for a conversation on ending solitary confinement in prisons
and centering disability with experts Michael Saavedra and Professor Jamelia Morgan.

This conversation will unpack Professor Morgan’s research on disability and solitary confinement and Michael’s experience advancing the rights of disabled incarcerated people, both through his litigation conducted from solitary confinement and through his participation in the pivotal hunger strikes at Pelican Bay State Prison.

ACCESSIBILITY: Live Caption and ASL Interpreter Available

Co-Hosts of the Event: the California Mandela Campaign, the Unlock the Box Campaign, Northwestern Law School Center for Racial and Disability Justice, and UCLA School of Law
For more information: https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/custom-...
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 5, 2023 11:43AM
§
by Disabity Rights California and partners
Fri, May 5, 2023 11:43AM
disaibity_rights_ca.png
https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/custom-...
§
by Disabity Rights California and partners
Fri, May 5, 2023 11:43AM
sm_screenshot_2023-05-05_at_11-29-38_facebook_live_event_ending_solitary_confinement_and_centering_disability_-_a_conversation_with_professor_jamelia_morgan_and_michael_saavedra_disability_rights_california.jpg
original image (1066x306)
https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/custom-...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code