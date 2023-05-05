From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Socialist City Councilor Kshama Sawant Comes to Oakland
Date:
Saturday, May 06, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Socialist Alternative / Workers Strike Back
Location Details:
Oakland Public Library: Rockridge Branch
5366 College Avenue Oakland, CA 94618
Socialist City Councilor Kshama Sawant is coming to Oakland to discuss how class struggle politics beat Amazon in Seattle.
Through Kshama’s office, we’ve won:
- The first $15/hr minimum wage in the country, launching the 15 Now movement nationally
- A tax on Amazon’s profits to build affordable, green housing in Seattle
- The nation’s first ban on caste discrimination
- Caps on late fees for renters in Seattle
Kshama only takes an average worker’s wage, donating the rest to a solidarity fund to support working class & social movements.
Now Workers Strike Back, initiated by Kshama and Socialist Alternative, is building a movement to take the struggle nationwide.
Come to a meeting and rally with the Socialist that didn’t sell out!
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/socialist-cit...
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 5, 2023 10:52AM
