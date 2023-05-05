Socialist City Councilor Kshama Sawant Comes to Oakland

Date:

Saturday, May 06, 2023

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Socialist Alternative / Workers Strike Back

Location Details:

Oakland Public Library: Rockridge Branch

5366 College Avenue Oakland, CA 94618

Socialist City Councilor Kshama Sawant is coming to Oakland to discuss how class struggle politics beat Amazon in Seattle.



Through Kshama’s office, we’ve won:

- The first $15/hr minimum wage in the country, launching the 15 Now movement nationally

- A tax on Amazon’s profits to build affordable, green housing in Seattle

- The nation’s first ban on caste discrimination

- Caps on late fees for renters in Seattle



Kshama only takes an average worker’s wage, donating the rest to a solidarity fund to support working class & social movements.



Now Workers Strike Back, initiated by Kshama and Socialist Alternative, is building a movement to take the struggle nationwide.



Come to a meeting and rally with the Socialist that didn’t sell out!