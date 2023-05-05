From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Soupstock 2023
Date:
Sunday, June 04, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Food Not Bombs
Location Details:
Duck Pond Stage, San Lorenzo Park (137 Dakota Ave), Santa Cruz
Soupstock 2023
43rd Anniversary Free Concert
Sunday, June 4, 2023
Noon to 6:00 pm
Duck Pond Stage • San Lorenzo Park
Santa Cruz California
Clan Dyken
Lyrical I
and many more.
Free food Exhibit booths
Food Not Bombs - PO Box 422 - Santa Cruz, CA 95061 USA
http://www.foodnotbombs.net
1-800-884-1136
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 5, 2023 10:29AM
