Protest to Demand a Ban on Assault Weapons
Date:
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Moms and Grannies
Location Details:
Intersection El Camino Real and Embarcadero
Palo Alto, CA
Demand that Congress reinstate the assault weapons ban.
On National Day of Action by Moms Demand Action join Moms, Raging Grannies, and everyone who is fed up with the mass shootings.
Moms message: On this day before Mother's Day, we don't want flowers, we don't want candy, we want action!
The Raging Grannies will lead chants and singing.
We have signs to share but do bring your own if you can. Share your own creative message! .
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 5, 2023 5:48AM
