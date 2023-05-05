Protest to Demand a Ban on Assault Weapons

Date:

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Moms and Grannies

Location Details:

Intersection El Camino Real and Embarcadero

(near Town and Country Center)

Palo Alto, CA

Demand that Congress reinstate the assault weapons ban.



On National Day of Action by Moms Demand Action join Moms, Raging Grannies, and everyone who is fed up with the mass shootings.



Moms message: On this day before Mother's Day, we don't want flowers, we don't want candy, we want action!



The Raging Grannies will lead chants and singing.



We have signs to share but do bring your own if you can. Share your own creative message! .

