top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/20/2023
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Protest for AI Safety! Near OpenAI's HQ

sm_pauseai_fvue2kmauaa_gc4.jpg
original image (896x256)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Percy Otebay
Location Details:
2181 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Join us for a peaceful protest to demand a 6-month pause on AI more powerful than GPT 4.0+! 🤖🚫 Inspired by the Open Letter. Join us in our march towards a safer future! #PauseAI
For more information: https://pauseai.info/
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 4, 2023 8:22PM
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Elon Musk reportedly purchases thousands of GPUs for generative AI project at Twitter
Ars Technica
Fri, May 5, 2023 11:44AM
Pause Giant AI Experiments: An Open Letter
Future of Life Institute
Fri, May 5, 2023 11:06AM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code