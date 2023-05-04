From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest for AI Safety! Near OpenAI's HQ
Date:
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Percy Otebay
Location Details:
2181 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Join us for a peaceful protest to demand a 6-month pause on AI more powerful than GPT 4.0+! 🤖🚫 Inspired by the Open Letter. Join us in our march towards a safer future! #PauseAI
For more information: https://pauseai.info/
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 4, 2023 8:22PM
