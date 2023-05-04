top
sm_ithaka_-_6-16-23_flyer.jpg
original image (2481x3508)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, June 16, 2023
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Location Details:
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 939355
The public is invited to this free Central Coast film premier of Ithaka.
Doors open at 6 pm. The film starts at 6:30 pm. Runtime 95 min. Discussion follows.

Ithaka (2021), focuses on the world’s most famous political prisoner, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has become a symbol of an international struggle over press freedom, corruption, and unpunished war crimes. It provides a timely reminder of the global issues at stake in this case, as well as an insight into the personal toll inflicted by the arduous, often lonely task of fighting for a cause bigger than oneself.

The campaign to free jailed activist and Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange, takes on intimate dimensions in this portrait of a father’s fight to save his son. The persecution of Julian Assange is an attempt to criminalize investigative journalism. He faces 175 years of confinement if extradited to the USA. The actual criminals remain free.

Produced by Gabriel Shipton (Julian's brother). Directed by Ben Lawrence

Sponsored by the Peace Coalition of Monterey County and hosted by Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA.

Find more information at https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 4, 2023 12:23PM
